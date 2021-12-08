When the artists are archivists

Salvo had known since she was small that her grandmother was a collector.

“June is a very private person, and her home was something that I think to gain access to required a lot of trust,” said Salvo, who is also an artist. Inside, she found a treasure trove of collections: shrines, crosses, bits and bobs.

BEVERLY — Simone Salvo grew up in Gloucester, 10 minutes from her grandmother artist June Southworth, but she didn’t go inside Southworth’s house until she was in college.

“June and I would collect all sorts of things together,” she said. “I remember going along the edges of driveways and picking up little bits of mica off the ground and putting them in Tic Tac boxes. She has an incredible gift for making things out of very ordinary objects and making experiences out of very ordinary circumstances.”

Now Salvo, 32, and Southworth, 93, have collaborated on an exhibition and digital compendium, “The Amazing Women’s Club: The Co-creation of an Heirloom with Simone Salvo & June Southworth” at the Carol Grillo Gallery at Endicott College.

Since Salvo first entered Southworth’s home, the two had toyed with the idea of making a book about Southworth’s life. When the pandemic hit, Salvo knew time was precious. Her grandmother’s memory was slipping.

“I thought, ‘Let’s finally do this thing,’” said Salvo over Zoom from her home in Manhattan.

Artists Simone Salvo and her grandmother June Southworth have collaborated on "The Amazing Women's Club: Co-Creating an Heirloom," an exhibition at Endicott College about artistic legacy and memory. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

She was finishing her master’s degree in the Interactive Telecommunications Program at New York University. She decided Southworth’s story would be her thesis project and went home to Gloucester.

Southworth, who taught for 24 years in North Shore public schools, loves fostering the creative spark in others. The Amazing Women’s Club is an informal group she founded; Salvo said it’s not really gender-restricted.

“We made the thing up,” said Southworth when Salvo phoned her during the Zoom meeting. She still lives independently at home. “You can join it if you believe that you are amazing.”

Artworks by both women fill the walls at Endicott, but the show is as much archive as art exhibit. There are handwritten notes, photocopies of newspaper clippings, audio clips, and old photos, such as a wedding portrait of Southworth’s parents, who came to the United States from Lithuania before she was born.

A photograph of June Southworth's parents (Simone Salvo's great-grandparents), Beatrice Bakunas (front right) and Vladas Simanavičius (front left), at a family wedding. They married when they came to the US in 1919 and would later anglicize their names to Patricia and Walter Simans. Courtesy Simone Salvo

The materiality of Southworth’s sculptural assemblages, such as crosses she fashions from scrap wood that pay tribute to friends, has a virtual counterpoint in Salvo’s digital animations. In “The 3 Decker,” a machine-learning animation in the digital compendium, the Haverhill house where Southworth grew up morphs and moves toward dissolution. It matches a print in the show.

The tension between substance and intangibility mirrors the transience of memory and life.

When Salvo started interviewing her grandmother, she said, “I was filling in the gaps in her memory. She couldn’t remember the specifics of the story, and I had internalized so many of these stories from hearing them over and over again.”

She saw that process as the stuff of art.

“I was trying to make visible the very flexible and variable nature of memory,” she said. “I was interested in exploring how loss of memory isn’t a loss. It turns into something else, and there’s a lot of room in that liminal space.”

Salvo’s memories of Southworth’s stories fill some of that space, as does Southworth’s art, made of objects she has salvaged over the years.

“She’s a collector,” said Salvo, “and her house is brimming with her art objects and her collections.”

“You can join it if you believe that you are amazing,” said June Southworth of the Amazing Women's Club. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Lineage also pours into spaces memory can’t fill. Southworth’s daughter and Salvo’s mother is Dawn Southworth, a well-known Boston-area artist and teacher. And then there are the other amazing people.

“Cape Ann is such an artist’s community,” said Elizabeth Bollenberg, gallery director at Endicott, whose mother is a local artist, Debbie Clarke.

“June drove my mother to her very first art opening,” Bollenberg said.

Growing up in Gloucester, Bollenberg knew of Southworth, and not just through her mother. “She’d take the kids out for ice cream,” she said. “She must have been in her 70s, and she was a funky, cool person to be with.”

“Simone has to deal with artifacts,” she added. “But art education is an heirloom in itself.”

Over the phone, Southworth is self-deprecating and warm, telling stories about her art process and her childhood.

“My parents came from Lithuania. They never went to school. When my mother used to talk, she had an accent. Even when I was in the second grade, I’d come home, and she’d say, ‘Teach me what you learned today,’” Southworth said.

The conversation was rich and meandering.

“June wanders in thought and in attention span, which lends itself to amazing storytelling, sometimes,” said Salvo. “I learned to just let her guide the conversation rather than coming with my list of questions.”

A sign by June Southworth hung on the doorframe of her home studio. Simone Salvo writes, "When I entered her house for the first time in 2013, I asked about it. She answered via poem (image below)." Courtesy Simone Salvo

“Simone is incredible,” Southworth said. “The fact is, she was very, very patient with me because some days I’m OK, and other days I can’t remember.”

The compendium is still growing.

“I’m doing what June is doing, I’m collecting,” said Salvo. “I have hours of audio footage. I’ve got boxes of papers and notes. If you could see my desktop, my folders are just bulging. It’s kind of like the digital mirror of June’s space.”

The lineage continues.

Poem by June Southworth, in response to her granddaughter Simone Salvo. Courtesy Simone Salvo

THE AMAZING WOMEN’S CLUB: The Co-creation of an Heirloom with Simone Salvo & June Southworth

At Carol Grillo Gallery, Manninen Center for the Arts, Endicott College, through Jan. 7 (closed Dec. 24-Jan. 3). 376 Hale St., Beverly. www.artendicott.com, www.amazingwomensclub.com

Cate McQuaid can be reached at catemcquaid@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @cmcq.