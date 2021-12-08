4.2 million Americans quit their jobs in October, as workers search for better opportunities

A record 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September. Workers took advantage of the surge in job openings across the country. August’s numbers, at 4.3 million, were also a record at the time. In contrast, in February 2020, before the big wave of pandemic-related layoffs began, 2.3 percent of workers quit their jobs.

The number of people who left jobs for other opportunities in October made up 2.8 percent of the workforce, the BLS said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey.

Some 4.2 million Americans quit their jobs in October as churn in the labor market continued to mark the economic recovery nearly two years into the pandemic, according to a report released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Advertisement

The high quits numbers are a reflection of what is perhaps the most worker-friendly climate in decades, as workers have the ability to sort through near record levels of job postings and many employers are hungry to hire.

But there are catches: while average wages have gone up significantly in the last year, price increases from inflation have largely wiped out the significance of those gains for many people, at least so far.

Child and family care pressures stemming from the pandemic remain for many people. And in-person work - particularly jobs which rely on interaction with customers or large numbers of people - remains complicated by public health concerns amid waning vaccination rates and the stubborn refusal of many people to adhere to covid restrictions.

Labor market growth has been strong this year, but the workforce has yet to fully recover from the pandemic.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent in November, approaching February 2020s 3.5 percent rate, but there are still about 4 million fewer people employed now compared with February 2020.

Economists have been encouraged by the steady growth this year, as the country has been adding about 550,000 jobs a month so far. But a slower than expected month of growth in November and concerns about a worsening public health picture has raised fresh worries about a potential setback to the labor market's recovery.

Advertisement

Restaurant reservations have trended downward in recent weeks, according to data from OpenTable. And according to a recent poll from Gallup, some 45 percent of households are being hurt by price increases. Factors like these could accelerate the number of people who leave their jobs and look for better pay.

Still there have been many positive signs recently. New weekly unemployment claims have fallen steadily over the course of the year, reaching pre-pandemic levels. The trade deficit narrowed in October, and consumer spending rose at its fastest pace since March, according to the Commerce Department. Those markers had many analysts revising upward their expectations about economic growth in the final three months of 2021.