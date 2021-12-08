Amazon’s search results are full of ads ‘unlawfully deceiving’ consumers, new complaint to FTC claims

The complaint, shared exclusively with The Washington Post, is based on an analysis of more than 130,000 search results for popular products. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

More than a quarter of search results on Amazon are paid ads, according to the complaint filed by the Strategic Organizing Center, a coalition of labor unions. But because the company doesn’t clearly label sponsored results, Amazon could be “unlawfully deceiving” customers into clicking on them without knowing, a practice that raises questions about the integrity and quality of Amazon’s search results, the petition alleges.

Amazon doesn’t distinguish well enough between paid ads and organic search results, something that could trick consumers, according to a new complaint filed with the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday.

Ad sales are one of Amazon’s fastest-growing businesses, and the complaint alleges that the lack of disclosures on these practices runs afoul of consumer protection law. The company delays labels indicating that a search result is sponsored by an advertiser for several seconds after a page loads, the group claims, a practice that “deliberately obfuscat[es]” ads. The coalition’s researchers determined that the company was “substantially or entirely out of compliance” with all of the federal guidelines to ensure ads can easily be distinguished from organic search results.

“Amazon customers should be very conscious and examine closely when they do a search on Amazon whether they’re getting an advertisement or an organic search result,” said Marka Peterson, SOC legal director. “They should be very aware of the different methods that Amazon uses to obscure its advertising.”

Amazon spokeswoman Tina Pelkey said in a statement that the complaint “misstates FTC guidance” and that ads in the company’s store “always include a clear and prominent ‘sponsored’ label, implemented in accordance with FTC guidelines.”

“We design our store to help customers discover products we think may best meet their needs — sponsored ads is one of the ways to help them find products they may be interested in,” she added.

When shoppers on Amazon type in a search for an item such as batteries, a list of products comes back. Some are ads paid for by brands to have their keywords surface higher in results. Others are Amazon’s own brands. And still others are those that are rated highly, priced the lowest, and are most popular with consumers — and are presented organically by the company’s algorithm.

The FTC has issued guidance since at least 2002 to ensure that large tech companies distinguish paid search results and other forms of ads from organic search results, which appear because they’re ostensibly relevant to a user’s search terms. The agency in 2013 updated those guidelines and directed companies to use prominent borders, shaded boxes and clear text labels to mark ads. “Any method may be used, so long as it is noticeable and understandable to consumers,” the agency wrote in a letter at the time.

The FTC has long held that ads are deceptive if they imply information is being shared by an independent or impartial source when it is actually originating from a business trying to sell a product, said Jessica Rich, a former director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. The concern is that such practices could lead consumers to make uninformed purchasing decisions.

“Often the FTC has advised, to prevent deception, there needs to be clear and conspicuous disclosure,” Rich said.

But the researchers found that none of the thousands of Amazon ads they analyzed complied with all these FTC guidelines and that none of the ads they surveyed used shading. In one search for “jewelry,” Amazon displayed multiple ads with gray boxes, appearing across the top of the page and within the results. But it also used the same shading in the organic results, rendering the two types of results indistinguishable from each other.

The company often uses the term “sponsored” to label ads. But in 22 percent of all the ads in the analysis, it buried these labels with a small and light font housed under sections with big, bold titles such as “Highly rated,” and “Today’s deals,” the complaint found. Sometimes, Amazon uses these titles for products that are not part of an ad, creating a confusing shopping experience.

The SOC is calling for the FTC to probe the e-commerce giant’s advertising practices and “take swift and forceful action” to prevent what it considers deceptive advertising practices.

Amazon is the largest online retailer with roughly 40 percent of total sales, according to eMarketer. It has drawn consumers to shop on its site with promises of the lowest prices and best selection. But the e-commerce giant is also a marketplace and has opened up its site to third-party merchants, who can pay for ads or keywords to help boost their products in the search rankings. Big brands can do the same. Experts agree that consumers rarely scroll past the first few offers, meaning that ads taking up premium real estate are more likely to catch a consumer’s eye.