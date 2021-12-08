Instagram chief testifies before Congress for the first time, amid child safety concerns

In his opening testimony, Mosseri called for a new industry body that would create standards for age verification, age-appropriate experience, and online parental controls. He said the body should receive input from civil society and parents, and that some of tech companies’ legal protections should be contingent on compliance with standards the board sets.

‘’We all know that (if) Facebook saw significant threat to its growth or ad revenue, it wouldn’t wait two months to take action,’’ said Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat. ‘’Why does it take months for Facebook to act when our kids face danger, when time is not on our side?’’

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, received a cool reception on Wednesday during his first congressional testimony, as lawmakers tore into the company for being too slow to address children’s safety.

He presented child safety as an ‘’industry-wide issue,’’ impacting competitors like YouTube and TikTok as well.

‘’We’ve been calling for regulation for nearly three years now, and from where I sit, there’s no area more important than youth safety,’’ he said.

But before he spoke, Blumenthal signaled that such industry-led measures would not go far enough to address his concerns about the lack of accountability in the industry.

‘’Self policing depends on trust,’’ he said. ‘’The trust is gone.’’

Mosseri is the highest-ranking executive at Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to testify before Congress after revelations by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, who exposed a trove of documents that she says show the company systematically prioritized profit over the safety of its users. Lawmakers are particularly enraged about internal company research suggesting that Instagram is harmful to a significant portion of young users, especially teen girls.

Mosseri began his Senate charm-offensive before the panel gaveled in, meeting on Tuesday with lawmakers including Senator John Thune of South Dakota, the no. 2 Senate Republican, and Senator Ben Ray Luján, Democrat of New Mexico, according to two aides, who were not authorized to speak on the record. The meetings touched on proposals under consideration aimed at addressing concerns about how digital platforms algorithmically amplify content, the aides said.

But after more than two years of increasing scrutiny of the tech industry, Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennnessee, the top Republican on the subcommittee, said she was growing ‘’frustrated’' with the company. And that her constituents are too.

‘’The conversation continues to repeat itself ad nauseam,’’ she said. ‘’They continue to hear from you that change is coming . . . But guess what, nothing changes. Nothing.’’

Blackburn criticized a series of new tools that the company introduced to keep children and teens safer online as ‘’half measures.’’ She said it’s time to pass legislation to keep children safe online, as well as a federal privacy bill.

‘’This is a case of too little, too late,’’ Blackburn said. ‘’Because now there is bipartisan momentum — both here and in the House — to tackle these problems we are seeing with Big Tech.’’