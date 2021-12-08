Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Other birds at Fort Hill in Eastham included an American bittern, an Eastern phoebe, a yellow-breasted chat, a fox sparrow, an Eastern meadowlark, a Baltimore oriole, and an orange-crowned warbler.

At Race Point in Provincetown, a late Arctic tern was around, and other sightings included a Western sandpiper, 2,000 red-breasted mergansers, 5 common murres, 900 razorbills, 4 Iceland gulls, a bald eagle, a merlin, and 2 peregrine falcons.

Snowy owls have been reported at several barrier beaches. If you find one, please keep a respectful distance to avoid flushing them — stay on the trails and out of the dunes.

Other sightings around the Cape included a willet at Hallet’s Mill Pond in Yarmouth Port, a semipalmated plover at First Encounter Beach in Eastham, and an Atlantic puffin reported from Head of the Meadow in Truro.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



