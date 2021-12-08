Body pulled from Gulf of Mexico in 2002 identified as former Spencer, Mass., man

In a statement posted Monday to Facebook, the Collier County, Fla. Sheriff’s Office said the man had been identified as Edward Lorenz Richard, who was 49 at the time of his death in May 2002, when his body was recovered from the Gulf.

Law enforcement officials in Florida recently confirmed that a man whose body was pulled from the Gulf of Mexico without any identification in 2002 has been identified as a former Spencer, Mass., resident who left his home state two decades ago and had lost all touch with his family.

Undated photo of Edward Lorenz Richard, whose body was pulled from the Gulf of Mexico in 2002.

Relatives told investigators Richard left Massachusetts by bus some 20 years before his death and headed to Florida, leaving all his ID cards behind with family members who “had not heard from him since,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Richard’s identity was confirmed Nov. 23 with a match between his prints and his Armed Services fingerprint card, prepared in November 1972 when he enlisted, officials said. The statement didn’t identify which military branch Richard served in.

The mystery surrounding his identity initially unfolded on May 3, 2002, when sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a body floating near the shore of the Gulf, the statement said. The sheriff’s Marine Unit and detectives searched the area and recovered Richard’s body about 1 and 1/2 miles north of an area called Doctor’s Pass, according to the statement.

Officials said the medical examiner deemed the cause of death “undetermined” due to the circumstances of the recovery, and no evidence of criminality came to light to suggest anyone played a role in Richard’s death.

“The body had no identification and detectives began what would become a nearly two decade investigation into the man’s identity,” the statement said.

Authorities said detectives repeatedly compared fingerprints in the Florida Department of Law Enforcement database and National Automated Fingerprint Identification System over the ensuing years without success.

Advertisement

Richard’s DNA profile and dental information, along with fingerprints and a composite sketch, were also uploaded to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, or NamUs, the statement said. The NamUs upload paved the way for the eventual match with Lorenz’s old military card.

Authorities said the day after the match was confirmed, detectives located Richard’s brother and adult son in Massachusetts. The brother and son told investigators Richard had headed south decades earlier.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Richard went to Florida, or what he did there in the years leading up to his death.

Working telephone numbers for his relatives couldn’t immediately located by the Globe.

This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information becomes available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.