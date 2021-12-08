Death of infant in Everett under investigation by prosecutors and police

Authorities are investigating the death of a nine-month old infant who fell ill at an Everett home the day after Thanksgiving and who died six days later at Boston Children’s Hospital, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.

The name of the child and the circumstances that led authorities to become involved with the infant were not disclosed by Ryan’s office. The cause of death is pending an autopsy by the state medical examiner’s office, prosecutors said.