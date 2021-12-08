fb-pixel Skip to main content

FBI, Boston police, other agencies involved in dig for evidence in Tewksbury

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated December 8, 2021, 23 minutes ago

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies returned to a Tewksbury location for a second day on Wednesday to search for evidence in a criminal matter, authorities said.

Kristen Setera, an FBI spokesperson, confirmed the FBI was at the scene Tuesday and had come back Wednesday.

“The Boston Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police, the FBI, and the Tewksbury Police Department are conducting law enforcement activity in connection with an ongoing investigation,” Setera said in a statement. “We’re searching for specific evidence, and there’s no threat to public safety. To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we’re going to decline further comment at this time.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what sort of evidence authorities were seeking.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.


Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

