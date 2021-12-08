Firefighters battling two-alarm blaze in Everett

Everett firefighters were battling a two-alarm blaze in that city Wednesday morning, officials said.
Local 143, the Everett firefighters’ union, tweeted about the blaze at 8:20 a.m.
“2nd Alarm 69 Rover Street Schnitzer NE heavy smoke and fire all floors of building fully involved,” the union tweeted.
The union said in a follow-up tweet that everyone had been accounted for.
“PER C4…everyone out of building and accounted for,” the labor group tweeted, above a photo of a massive plume of smoke emanating from the fire scene.
This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information’s released.
