Firefighters battling two-alarm blaze in Everett

“2nd Alarm 69 Rover Street Schnitzer NE heavy smoke and fire all floors of building fully involved,” the union tweeted.

Local 143, the Everett firefighters’ union, tweeted about the blaze at 8:20 a.m.

Everett firefighters were battling a two-alarm blaze in that city Wednesday morning, officials said.

The union said in a follow-up tweet that everyone had been accounted for.

“PER C4…everyone out of building and accounted for,” the labor group tweeted, above a photo of a massive plume of smoke emanating from the fire scene.

This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information’s released.

s

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.