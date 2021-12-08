Justo Gallego, who built a cathedral brick by brick, dies at 96

With its sprawling entrance steps, 125-foot-tall cupola and two cloisters flanking it, the edifice — called the “Cathedral of Faith” on Internet maps — dominated the landscape of Mejorada del Campo, rising from farmland that Mr. Gallego had inherited. As his work progressed, it became a tourist attraction.

The town hall of Mejorada del Campo, where Mr. Gallego built his cathedral, said he died in a tiny section of the building that he had turned into his makeshift home.

MADRID — Justo Gallego, a former Spanish monk who devoted most of his life to building a cathedral almost single-handedly, with neither public funding nor support from his Roman Catholic Church, died Sunday in that very building, on the outskirts of Madrid. He was 96.

Mr. Gallego believed in recycling in its construction. Rather than spending on new building materials, he used old car tires and bicycle wheels, leftovers from local factories, and unwanted bricks that he picked up from other construction sites.

He argued that his religious faith and determination made up for his lack of architectural training or engineering skills — his only machinery was a winch to raise stone blocks and planks — and he was unfazed by those who criticized his project as that of an eccentric monk.

“I’ve not been building this to get money or fame, just as I’m not here to listen to people decide whether I’m mad or unique,” Mr. Gallego told The New York Times in an interview in his cathedral in 2017. “I’m fully responsible for my work, and I’m not looking for the authorities to have any say.”

Mr. Gallego built his cathedral without the kind of public subsidies that have otherwise helped finance the construction and maintenance of most religious buildings in Spain. And he never received a formal construction permit. Even so, on his death, the town hall paid tribute to him for raising Mejorada del Campo’s profile, declaring three days of official mourning.

The mayor, Jorge Campo, said his administration wanted the cathedral to be listed as a building of special cultural interest “so that it can never disappear.”

The cathedral, he said, is “a work of genius built upon faith, perseverance, and dedication, unshakable qualities that Justo kept throughout his life.”

Justo Gallego Martínez was born into an agricultural family in Mejorada del Campo on Sept. 20, 1925. At 27, he joined a monastery in the northern province of Soria but was ordered to leave eight years later after he had caught tuberculosis and risked contaminating the other monks.

After recovering in a Madrid hospital, he returned to his hometown and decided to turn his family plot of land into a place of worship. He laid the first stone in 1961. The project, he said, was driven in part by his desire to thank God for his having survived his illness. But it was also an act of faith, he said, to make amends for the desecration of churches that he witnessed during the Spanish Civil War of the 1930s.

“I saw the Communists destroy all the churches here, with people laughing and dancing in the ruins,” Mr. Gallego said. “But when you believe, you can then also rebuild with your own hands a beautiful new place.”

He financed the construction with donations and by selling some of his family’s farmland. He also used his earnings from appearances he made in a publicity campaign for a beverage company in 2005. He made no architectural drawings.

“The only plan is made in my head, drawn day by day,” he said.

Still, he talked about admiring medieval castles and the Romanesque style. Jo Farb Hernández, professor emeritus in the department of art and art history at San Jose State University in California, was fascinated by the way the cathedral took shape.

“I experienced it as an unlikely combination of a decrepit medieval monastery, a crammed and chaotic salvage yard, and a crumbling, dusty set from the futuristic movie ‘Blade Runner,’” Hernández said. “Yet slowly, over the years, I saw sculptures mounted, paintings completed, windows installed, apertures secured and areas cleaned and cleared.”

Mr. Gallego, she added, “railed against the modern movement in contemporary religious architecture, striving always for a classicism based on harmony and proportion.”

(The cathedral is notably situated on a street named after Antoni Gaudí, the architect of Barcelona’s long unfinished landmark basilica, the Sagrada Familía.)

Mr. Gallego was adamant that he be buried in the crypt that he had built within his cathedral. But town officials said they could not respect that wish after finding that the crypt did not meet Spanish sanitary rules. They buried him instead in Mejorada del Campo’s cemetery.

Ángel López, who assisted in the cathedral’s construction for the past two decades, said it was “a shame” that Mr. Gallego could not be buried in the crypt, but he noted that at least Mr. Gallego had died “exactly where he was meant to die,” within the walls of his life’s work.

As he got older and more fragile, Mr. Gallego could no longer muster the strength for the kind of climbing and heavy lifting that he had managed in earlier years. He became more reliant on help from López and occasional volunteers.

Shortly before his death, he donated the building to López and to Messengers of Peace, a Spanish nongovernmental organization that runs orphanages, centers for drug addicts and other social services. The organization is itself led by an energetic clergyman known as Father Ángel.

Messengers of Peace said it planned to complete the construction of the cathedral (and that it would obtain the required permits that Mr. Gallego had successfully ignored). It has commissioned an engineering study to establish whether any parts of the building need to be removed or changed for safety reasons.

But even under new ownership, the group said, the building would “always bear his name: Justo’s Cathedral.”