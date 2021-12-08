A mother’s plea to help her family

Every letter to Globe Santa is unique, but there are many common threads.

They express perseverance, hope, gratitude. Yet just as surely, they reveal despair, fear, and suffering.

“[My son] and I are a homeless family who have been struggling since December 2019,” wrote a mother in a city north of Boston. “My youngest child, who will be three years old before Christmas, has spent 90% of his life homeless.”

As if looking for a job and a safe place to call home weren’t enough, she was dealt another complication when her son was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Advertisement

Needless to say, the pandemic made her efforts to regain her footing over the last 24 months even more difficult.

The approaching holiday season has amplified her anxiety. So she did what more than 17,000 other parents, grandparents, guardians, siblings, and other caretakers have done this year. She wrote to Globe Santa for assistance.

“I am pleading with Globe Santa to help my family,” she wrote. “[My son] is a special child who has gotten by with so little in his short life. It would be a Christmas miracle if he could get some toys this year.”

Her son will have presents from Globe Santa to open this holiday season, as will tens of thousands of other children across Greater Boston.

One of those children is an 11-year-old boy whose parents are frantically trying to forestall the awful prospect of homelessness.

“These last two years have changed our family so much more than anything ever before,” the boy’s mother wrote. “We had to put our mortgage in forbearance for all of 2021 and that is ending.”

The family endured a depressing holiday a year ago, and the thought of seeing disappointment in her son’s eyes again convinced her to do something she’s never done: Ask for help.

Advertisement

“I just want to give my son a Christmas he can smile about,” she wrote.

For 66 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has helped families in need during the holiday season.

The campaign delivers toys, books, games, puzzles, and other presents to children who, in many cases, have been living through tremendous hardship.

You can help put a smile on a child’s face by giving to Globe Santa by mail, phone or online at globesanta.org.

Remember, every dollar donated is used to help children, and no amount is too small!

Christopher Tangney can be reached at ctangney22@hotmail.com