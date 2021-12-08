Peter Gaynor is back in Rhode Island - and now he’s joining a prominent defense industry board

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 583.8 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 776,060 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 875

Test-positive rate: 6.2 percent

Currently hospitalized: 203

Total deaths: 2,949

Peter Gaynor, the former FEMA administrator and acting secretary of homeland security, is back in Rhode Island — and now he’s joining the board of directors for the Middletown-based Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance (SENEDIA).

The organization will announce later today that Gaynor, who is now a vice president at The LiRo Group, and Ted Curley, the president and general manager of iXblue Defense Systems, Inc. in Lincoln, are the two newest members of its board.

”We are pleased to have the expertise of Pete Gaynor and Ted Curley joining our incredible board of defense industry innovators,” SENEDIA executive director Molly Donohue Magee said in a statement. “These impressive leaders have significant experience across government, defense, military, and policy, bringing critical perspective to benefit our SENEDIA member companies.”

SENEDIA is a consortium of innovative defense industry companies that facilitates workforce development efforts. Gaynor is a former director of the Providence Emergency Management Agency and the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency who moved to FEMA in 2018 and quickly rose the ranks to lead the organization. He briefly served as acting Secretary of Homeland Security after Chad Wolf resigned in January, following the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Gaynor joined The LiRo Group in April.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ With few staff to oversee 400 miles of shoreline, Rhode Island’s Coastal Resources Management Council is limited in its enforcement. Read more.

⚓ The US Senate on Monday confirmed Zachary A. Cunha as the US Attorney for Rhode Island. Read more.

⚓ State Senator Cynthia Mendes and others have slept in tents outside the State House for a week. Now, a storm is coming. Read more.

⚓ Officials at National Grid told the Globe that it’s likely that “no more than 20 gallons” of weathered coal tar oil breached the absorbent boom and turbidity curtain in the Seekonk River last week. Read more.

⚓ The Division of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday announced the opening of a design contest for the primary license plate, replacing the blue “Wave” design that’s been used for 25 years. Read more.

⚓ An X-Games gold medalist created a skatepark haven in East Providence, but it’s starting to fall apart. Read more.Here’s more Globe Rhode Island coverage.

Also in the Globe

⚓ Without the Transportation Climate Initiative and the New England Clean Energy Connect project, Massachusetts lacks a clear path to meeting its obligations under the state’s new climate law, which requires officials to cut emissions 50 percent below 1990 levels by the end of the decade and effectively eliminate them by 2050. Read more.

⚓ The Omicron variant has driven home the reality that COVID-19 may be with us for a long time. But if one of New England’s leading biotech thinkers is right, there could soon be a new way to fight it. Read more.

⚓ It sounds like the film adaptation of “West Side Story” by Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner is going to be a hit. Read more.

What’s on tap today

⚓ Officials in Providence and from the Rhode Island Foundation are set to roll out a new set of initiatives to support the homeless at noon.

⚓ The Rhode Island Early Learning Council meets at 9 a.m. Here’s the agenda.

With COVID-19 cases surging in Rhode Island, I make the case that Governor Dan McKee should consider a new indoor mask mandate. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

I talked to CCRI President Meghan Hughes about her new role as chair of the board for the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

