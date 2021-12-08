For a second time, Taunton man convicted of murdering his father-in-law

He was first convicted on a charge of first-degree in 2015 for the death of 59-year-old Doug Carreiro, whom Carreiro-Forbes and his wife, Amber, were trying to evict from a duplex home they shared, according to a prior article in the Globe.

Richard Carreiro-Forbes, 40, was sentenced to life in prison without parole following a three-week trial in Fall River Superior Court, Quinn’s office said in a press release.

A Taunton man who was granted a new trial after being convicted of murdering his father-in-law in 2010 has again been found guilty of the crime, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office said Wednesday.

Carreiro-Forbes was granted a new trial due to a technicality regarding the contents of a plea agreement with a cooperating witness, prosecutors said.

In August of 2010, Carreiro-Forbes murdered his father-in-law, who was not identified in Quinn’s release, by shooting him multiple times and stabbing his neck four times in the duplex home, according to prosecutors.

The victim had deeded the home over to his daughter and gave himself a life estate. The home, which was in poor condition, had to be renovated in order for Carreiro-Forbes to get an insurance policy for it, the release said.

The couple spent $50,000 to fix up their side of the duplex, but the victim would not allow anyone inside his side of the home to do improvements, according to the release.

After Carreiro-Forbes lost insurance on his part of the duplex and failed to have the victim evicted, he came up with a plan to kill his father-in-law and recruited a friend to establish an alibi, the release said.

“This was a brutal and premeditated murder committed by the defendant against his father-in-law, motivated solely for personal gain. I want to thank the prosecutors and investigators for obtaining a conviction in this case for the second time,” said Quinn in a release. “I’m also grateful to the family for their perseverance through a difficult ordeal.”

Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com.