Snow is in the forecast today, but not a lot

The bottom line: The amount of snow coming up will vary between as little as a few flurries to perhaps an inch or two in isolated spots. In other words, this is will be the first opportunity for everybody to see snow this season, but the amount will be quite minimal.

By now, everybody’s heard that we’re going to see some snow this evening — the sky even has the snow look to it early Wednesday morning. Although it doesn’t look like a big deal storm, that four-letter word definitely inspires curiosity for the weather forecast.

There will not be a lot of snow Wednesday night. Dave Epstein

Temperatures during the afternoon Wednesday will reach near 40 degrees. This means that any snow that starts during daylight hours will be hard-pressed to accumulate. After dark, when temperatures fall below freezing and there are still periods of snow around the area, it will begin to stick. The shift will be evident first on grassy surfaces and then on some of the secondary roads. With the snow amounts forecast so low, roadways will only need to be marginally treated. (You won’t see plows flying down the roads.)

Some snow showers are likely in most areas the first part of tonight. WeatherBELL

The reason we’re not getting a more significant snow storm is because the storm itself, although quite large, is going to stay far to the east, keeping its primary precipitation shield away from New England.

The storm will become intense in eastern Canada too late for a New England snowstorm. Tropical Tidbits

If you’re a snow lover, this of course isn’t a great forecast. If you’re someone who hasn’t finished raking your leaves, be happy.

Behind the weather system, it’ll certainly be chilly Thursday, but that won’t last as it turns milder and temperatures get back into the 40s on Friday.

Highs Thursday will only be in the 30s to lower 40s on Cape Cod. NOAA

Another very strong southerly flow of air will take over to start the weekend. Temperatures will reach near 60 degrees on Saturday with showers. There could be some downpours.

Showers return Saturday with very mild temperatures. WeatherBELL

As the showers end, Sunday temperatures will fall back down to the 40s as colder air works its way into New England. This will not be a return to or the start of a winter pattern. As a matter of fact, it’s going to turn mild again next week and beyond. I often look at the 6- to 10-day forecasts and the 8- to 14-day outlooks, and both have an exceedingly high chance of New England experiencing warmer-than-average conditions. We are likely going to see more 60-degree weather, and there’s really no chance of any more snow until at least the 10 days of December.

Temperatures look very mild heading into the week before Christmas this year. NOAA

So, what does this mean for the whole winter? The answer is that mild Decembers typically lead to mild winters and less snow than average in general. That’s on target with most of the seasonal forecasts in the first place. Stay tuned.