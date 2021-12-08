Student at Milton school mistakes phone charger for weapon, sparking lockdown

“This morning it was brought to the attention of the Pierce Administration that a student saw an adult in the building and ‘may have had a weapon,’” Jette wrote. “Anytime there is suspicion of a weapon in the building, we take it very seriously and must act accordingly. As a result, we initiated a ‘Lockdown.’”

Milton Public Schools Superintendent James F. Jette said in a note to families that the incident lasted less than 30 minutes.

Pierce Middle School in Milton briefly went into lockdown Wednesday morning after a student saw a staff member pull out a phone charger and mistook the device for a weapon, officials said.

Milton police arrived and worked “feverishly” to investigate, according to Jette.

He wrote that within “approximately 27 minutes (8:55am - 9:22am) the matter was resolved. The student actually saw a staff member, while on break, pull out a cell phone charger which the student thought was a weapon.”

Jette said no one was hurt.

“Although this incident caused a lockdown, inflicted fear and anxiety for our students, staff and parents/guardians, I am pleased to report that nobody was physically harmed,” he wrote. “I would like to applaud all students and staff for following our Lockdown procedures and protocols.”

He also thanked police “for their swift response and thorough investigation. Thank you for your understanding, patience and ongoing support.”

Milton Deputy Police Chief James A. O’Neil also confirmed in a separate email message that the matter had been “resolved.”

“A student observed an adult with what the student believed to be a gun inside the school,” O’Neil wrote. “The school was placed into lockdown. Milton Police investigated the incident and made contact with the subject. The subject was a staff member and what was thought to be a weapon turned out to be a charger for an electronic device. No threat to the school or community.”

