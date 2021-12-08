Three Wellesley homes allegedly burglarized while occupants were home, police say

Wellesley police are reminding residents to lock their doors after three homes were were burglarized in the early hours of Wednesday while their residents were home , officials said in a statement.

The homes were burglarized on Garden Road, Sawyer Road, and Hawthorne Road, with items stolen from the residences, police said. The homes were entered through unlocked doors and windows on the first floor, the statement said.

There was an attempted break-in at a fourth home, police said, but entry could not be gained as all doors and windows on the first floor were locked.