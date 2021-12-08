Three Wellesley homes allegedly burglarized while occupants were home, police say

Wellesley police are reminding residents to lock their doors after three homes were were burglarized in the early hours of Wednesday while their residents were home , officials said in a statement.
The homes were burglarized on Garden Road, Sawyer Road, and Hawthorne Road, with items stolen from the residences, police said. The homes were entered through unlocked doors and windows on the first floor, the statement said.
There was an attempted break-in at a fourth home, police said, but entry could not be gained as all doors and windows on the first floor were locked.
A wallet was stolen from one of the homes, said Wellesley police spokeswoman Lt. Marie Cleary, but police did not disclose what other items were taken in the burglaries.
Advertisement
No arrests have been made at this time, Cleary said.
The alleged robberies come less than a month after a trio of homes were burglarized in another part of town.
In late November, similar overnight burglaries occurred at occupied homes on Edgewater Drive, police said. In these burglaries, entry was also gained through unlocked doors.
“Please check your doors and windows to both your home and car to ensure they are locked,” Wellesley police said in the statement.
Wellesley police asks anyone with information about the burglaries to contact the police department at 781-235-1212 or Detective Stan Dunajski at SDunajski@wellesleyma.gov
Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.