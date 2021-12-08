fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two men dead after double shooting outside Worcester bar

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated December 8, 2021, 45 minutes ago

Authorities are investigating the deaths of two men who were found bleeding from gunshot wounds outside a Worcester bar early Wednesday, police said.

In a statement, Worcester police said officers responded to 271 Grafton St. around 1:57 a.m. Wednesday.

“Upon arrival, officers observed two male shooting victims on the sidewalk,” police wrote. “Officers rendered medical aid and the males were transported by ambulance to the hospital, where they were both pronounced deceased.”

The Diamond Inn, a bar, operates at that address according to Telegram.com.

No arrests were reported. Worcester police said the investigation is active.



John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video