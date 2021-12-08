Two men dead after double shooting outside Worcester bar

Authorities are investigating the deaths of two men who were found bleeding from gunshot wounds outside a Worcester bar early Wednesday, police said.
In a statement, Worcester police said officers responded to 271 Grafton St. around 1:57 a.m. Wednesday.
“Upon arrival, officers observed two male shooting victims on the sidewalk,” police wrote. “Officers rendered medical aid and the males were transported by ambulance to the hospital, where they were both pronounced deceased.”
The Diamond Inn, a bar, operates at that address according to Telegram.com.
No arrests were reported. Worcester police said the investigation is active.
