UMass Amherst, Emerson College and Boston College will require students and staff to get COVID-19 booster shots for spring semester

In a statement posted to the UMass Amherst website, Bill Brady, the school’s vice chancellor and chief human resources officer, and John McCarthy, provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs, confirmed the booster requirement for faculty and staff, days after Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy confirmed the same policy for students.

The three schools with confirmed booster requirements as of Wednesday afternoon were UMass Amherst, Emerson College, and Boston College.

At least three Massachusetts colleges will require students and staff to get COVID-19 booster vaccines for the upcoming spring semester, the schools confirmed Wednesday. The spring term starts after the holiday break that spills into January.

It applies to students and staff who are eligible to receive boosters; they become eligible six months after their second Pfizer of Moderna vaccine or two months after the single-shot Johnson & Johnson jab.

“With the expected continued emergence of new COVID-19 variants, full vaccination, including boosters, is the most effective protection against COVID-19,” wrote Brady and McCarthy in the statement.

They said approved “religious or medical exemptions to the vaccination mandate will continue to be in effect. Employees are eligible to receive release time to get their booster shot and are also entitled to time off due to any vaccination side effects.”

Subbaswamy, in announcing the policy on Dec. 1 for students, had said in a message posted to the school’s website that UMass officials hope to “provide a safe and robust student experience upon our return to campus in the spring. In accordance with the existing requirement that students be fully immunized against COVID-19, all students will be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. In addition, there is an expectation that all students will be tested two weeks prior to the start of spring classes.”

Emerson confirmed its booster policy Wednesday in a separate note to students, faculty and staff from Erik Muurisepp, assistant vice president for campus life.

“Emerson will require a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for all students, faculty, staff and vendors who live, work or study on the Boston, Los Angeles and Netherlands campuses one day a week or more, prior to their return to campus following the winter break or as soon as they become eligible,” Muurisepp wrote.

He said students “will be required to upload their booster documentation to the student health portal prior to their arrival” and that faculty, staff, and vendors will have to “upload their booster documentation” in a web portal as well.

Jack Dunn, a BC spokesman, said Wednesday that the college “will require a COVID-19 booster shot for all students, faculty, and staff, We are working on the logistics now, given the six-month waiting period for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.”

Other Boston-area colleges said Wednesday that they hadn’t yet instituted booster requirements.

Boston University “has a vaccine mandate in place, but we have not yet mandated boosters,” said BU spokesman Colin Riley in a statement.

Harvard University is currently not requiring boosters but strongly encouraging them, according to recent statements from the Ivy League school.

A statement posted to the Harvard website Wednesday from Provost Alan M. Garber, Executive Vice President Katie Lapp, and Giang T. Nguyen, executive director of Harvard University Health Services, said vaccination remains a requirement for all members of the campus community.

“If you are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster and haven’t yet received it, please make a booster appointment as soon as possible,” the three administrators wrote.

Harvard’s vaccination webpage says the school “strongly encourages boosters for everyone who is eligible.”

A similar approach is currently being taken at UMass Lowell.

“While UMass Lowell strongly encourages anyone eligible to receive a booster to schedule an additional dose, we are not planning a booster requirement for the spring semester at this time,” a UMass Lowell spokesperson said via email.

A Northeastern University spokesperson said Wednesday afternoon via email that the school expected to make a decision on a booster requirement later in the day.

Elected officials and public health specialists have repeatedly pointed to vaccines and boosters as key weapons in the nation’s battle against COVID-19, particularly with the emergence of troublesome variants such as Delta and Omicron.

Pfizer said Wednesday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 shot may protect against Omicron even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said lab tests showed a booster dose increased by 25-fold the level of so-called neutralizing antibodies against Omicron.

Pfizer announced the preliminary laboratory data in a statement. The companies already are working to make an Omicron-specific vaccine in case it’s needed.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. This is a breaking story that will be updated when more information becomes available.













Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.