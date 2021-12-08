UNH student from Mass. died from accidental drowning, officials say

The cause of death was determined by an autopsy conducted by New Hampshire’s chief medical examiner, Durham police said in a statement.

Vincenzo Lirosi, the 22-year-old University of New Hampshire student from Whitman, Mass., whose body was found in a marshy area near the Durham campus died as the result of an accidental drowning, officials said Wednesday.

The body of 22-year-old University of New Hampshire student Vincenzo Lirosi was found Sunday in Durham, N.H., police said.

Durham Police Chief Rene Kelley said earlier this week that Lirosi’s death was not considered suspicious.

Lirosi was last seen between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Saturday and was reported missing at 3 a.m., police said. His body was found Sunday in a marshy area off Coe Drive, officials have said.

UNH officials suspended the Sigma Chi fraternity after they learned that Lirosi was involved in an “altercation” at a fraternity event hours before his body was found. Officials said the suspension did not indicate a finding of responsibility because the investigation into Lirosi’s death remains ongoing.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

