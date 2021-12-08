With the opening of Ascend, Newton now has three marijuana stores

Delivery began on opening day, and the dispensary will use a third-party company for all orders. Customers may additionally choose to pre-order online products for pickup.

Ascend Newton will offer delivery to residents within a 25-mile radius of the store location on Washington Street in West Newton. According to a company press release, delivery will be available to about 3.6 million people, including those living in downtown Boston.

A new recreational cannabis dispensary, Ascend, opened in Newton Dec. 6, joining Garden Remedies and Redi as Newton’s third pot shop.

Kim Leavitt, Ascend Newton’s general manager, said the store is appointment only for walk-ins, but customers may also create appointments at the door.

According to Leavitt, the new store is approximately 5,000 square feet with 12 registers. It will carry both the Ascend-owned Ozone and Ozone Reserve and a plethora of third-party brands.

“You’ll find that we are not your average dispensary,” Leavitt said. “We do have a very broad assortment, and I think that’s critical.”

Since stores first opened their doors in November 2018, recreational cannabis sales in Massachusetts reached $1.5 billion by late spring.

“Projections, even from the beginning, showed significant growth year after year,” Andrea Cabral, chief executive officer of Ascend Massachusetts, said. “I think that the numbers will continue to grow.”

Leavitt said the dispensary held a four-day, invite-only career fair aimed to hire a diverse, creative, and passionate group of employees.

Ascend Newton anticipates creating about 50 jobs for the Newton community and offering health insurance, among other benefits, to its employees.

“We have got great staff, very enthusiastic, very knowledgeable, and well trained,” Cabral said. “They look forward to people coming in and asking questions.”

Due to Massachusetts state law, five more retail cannabis shops can open their doors before local officials are able to reject new pot businesses. In a 2018 election, the city voted to reject measures that would have limited or banned the number of shops in town.

Ascend Newton signed a Host Community Agreement with the city in July 2019 outlining the company’s responsibilities in the community, including a “community impact fee” of 3 percent on Ascend’s gross sales and a requirement that the dispensary donates no less than $2,500 to a nonprofit or charity in Newton within one year.

Leavitt said Ascend hopes to build strong relationships with its neighbors and support Newton residents.

“We really want to be able to do great things in the community and be a partner,” Leavitt said in an interview.

The shop’s parent company, publicly traded Ascend Wellness Holdings, has locations around the country. Ascend Wellness has a shop on Friend Street in Downtown Boston as well as locations in Illinois, New Jersey, Ohio, and Michigan.

In a press release, Abner Kurtin, Founder and chief executive officer of Ascend Wellness, said the company is “thrilled to expand our presence across the flourishing Massachusetts cannabis market with the opening of Ascend Newton, the second of three Ascend dispensaries planned for the state.”

“We’re really, really happy to be here,” Leavitt said.

Luca Becker can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.



