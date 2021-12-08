Car plunges into river just above brink of Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A car entered the Niagara River and became stuck in the rapids just yards from the brink of Niagara Falls on Wednesday, the fate of any occupants of the vehicle unknown.

It was not immediately clear how or where the gray car entered the frigid, rushing water or whether anyone was inside.

Photos and videos taken by bystanders showed the car almost completely submerged with only part of the roof and open trunk hatch visible through the whitewater current in the early afternoon.