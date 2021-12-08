Jan. 6 panel to proceed with contempt referral for Meadows

The panel did not immediately announce a date to vote on a contempt referral, which is all but certain to be approved and sent to the full House, where lawmakers are likely to pass it, formally recommending that the Justice Department prosecute Meadows.

“The select committee is left with no choice but to advance contempt proceedings and recommend that the body in which Mr. Meadows once served refer him for criminal prosecution,” Representative Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi, chair of the committee, wrote to Meadows’s lawyer, George Terwilliger.

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol said Wednesday it would move forward with a criminal contempt of Congress referral against Mark Meadows, the former chief of staff for former president Donald Trump, after he refused to appear for a scheduled deposition.

Advertisement

Meadows, who has turned over thousands of pages of documents to the committee, informed the panel Tuesday that he was no longer willing to sit for a deposition that had been scheduled for Wednesday, reversing a deal he had reached with the panel just last week to be interviewed by its investigators.

Thompson said Meadows had provided some useful information to the committee, including a November e-mail that discussed appointing an alternate slate of electors to keep Trump in power and a Jan. 5 message about putting the National Guard on standby.

Meadows also turned over to the committee his text messages with a member of Congress in which the lawmaker acknowledged that a plan to object to Joe Biden’s presidential victory would be “highly controversial,” to which Meadows responded, “I love it.” And he furnished text exchanges about the need for Trump to issue a public statement Jan. 6 aimed at persuading the mob marauding through the Capitol in his name to stand down.

Advertisement

But Meadows also informed the committee that he had turned in the cellphone he used on Jan. 6 to his service provider and that he was withholding some 1,000 text messages connected with the device, Thompson said, prompting additional questions and the need for more cooperation and a deposition.

New York Times

Pressley, others seek to have Boebert pulled from committees

Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley and other House Democrats on Wednesday introduced a resolution to strip Representative Lauren Boebert of her committee assignments in response to Boebert’s Islamophobic comments about Muslim Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

The push for the resolution comes after a video surfaced in which Boebert made a series of anti-Muslim comments directed at Omar, and later refused to offer a public apology to the Minnesota lawmaker.

“Today we stand in solidarity with the broader Muslim community,” Pressley said during a press conference discussing the resolution on Wednesday. “For a member of Congress to repeatedly and unapologetically use hateful, racist, and Islamophobic tropes towards a Muslim colleague is dangerous. This sort of toxic behavior has no place in the halls of Congress, and it diminishes the honor of the institution that we all serve in.”

Pressley, who was flanked by other representatives who joined the resolution, said that when Democrats asked minority leader Kevin McCarthy to hold the Colorado Republican accountable, “we were met with defiance and gaslighting.”

“Enough is enough,” Pressley said. “Each day that passes without meaningful accountability, we risk normalizing this behavior and endangering the lives of our Muslim colleagues, Muslim staff, and every Muslim who calls this country home.”

Advertisement

Pressley also referenced an open letter signed by Muslim congressional staffers who are “calling for accountability.”

The letter, NBC reported, was signed by more than 400 aides, 50 of whom are Muslim, who said Boebert’s comments have “heightened the climate of Islamophobia on the Hill, creating a feeling of anxiety and fear for many Muslim staff, our families, and communities, and leaving many of us to look to our congressional leaders for support.”

Pressley and dozens of other House members had previously called for Boebert to be removed from her committee assignments, saying Boebert “has repeatedly weaponized dangerous, anti-Muslim bigotry at our colleague Representative Ilhan Omar.”

They also called out McCarthy for his “decision to allow and embolden continued hostility from his members.”

But it’s unclear whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, will be persuaded to take action after the resolution’s introduction. And the resolution is not considered “privileged,” meaning leadership is not required to immediately consider it on the floor.

During her weekly news conference Wednesday, Pelosi said she did not want to linger on the question, reiterating that it is up to Republican leaders to punish the “disgraceful, unacceptable behavior of their members,” especially as Democrats try to pass large-scale legislative packages before year’s end.

Globe staff and wire services

Stop the Steal organizer to say he had no role in attack

Ali Alexander, a prominent organizer of the Stop the Steal rally that drew supporters of former president Donald Trump to Washington on Jan. 6, plans Thursday to tell the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol that he had “nothing to do with any violence or lawbreaking” that day, according to a copy of his opening statement obtained by The New York Times.

Advertisement

“Anyone who suggests I had anything to do with the unlawful activities on Jan. 6 is wrong,” Alexander, who pledged to supply the committee with voluminous documents, plans to say in a deposition. “They’re either mistaken or lying.”

Alexander, a provocateur who rose in right-wing circles in the chaotic aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, was one of a handful of planners who put together marches and rallies around the country protesting the outcome, culminating with the one in Washington on Jan. 6 that brought together throngs of attendees who went on to violently storm the Capitol.

He attended Trump’s incendiary speech at the Ellipse near the White House that day, then marched with the crowd toward the Capitol, along with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones of Infowars, arriving, as he put it in his prepared remarks to the panel, “in the early stages of the lawbreaking.”

Late last month, the House committee issued subpoenas for both Alexander and Jones, suggesting that they might have knowledge of how the Stop the Steal rallies on Jan. 6 came together.

“We need to know who organized, planned, paid for, and received funds related to those events, as well as what communications organizers had with officials in the White House and Congress,” Representative Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi and the committee chair, said at the time.

Advertisement

The panel is seeking information from Alexander about his connections with members of Congress and his repeated use of violent language, members said.

In the weeks before the attack, Alexander repeatedly referred during Stop the Steal events to the possible use of violence to achieve the organization’s goals, and he claimed to have been in communication with the White House and members of Congress about events planned to undermine the official count by Congress of the Electoral College results, the committee said.

Alexander has said that he — along with Republican Representatives Mo Brooks of Alabama and Paul Gosar and Andy Briggs of Arizona — set the events of Jan. 6 in motion.

“We four schemed up of putting maximum pressure on Congress while they were voting,” Alexander said in a since-deleted video posted online, “so that who we couldn’t lobby, we could change the hearts and the minds of Republicans who were in that body, hearing our loud roar from outside.”

New York Times