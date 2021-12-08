Rachael Rollins nomination to be US attorney for Massachusetts clears final procedural hurdle and is on track for Senate confirmation

The Senate deadlocked 50-50 along party lines on a motion to end debate on her nomination, which Republicans have united to try to block after branding her a radical intent on dismantling the criminal justice system. A confirmation vote is scheduled for about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — The historic and unusually contentions nomination of Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins to be US attorney for Massachusetts narrowly cleared its final procedural hurdle on Wednesday, paving the way for the Senate to confirm the progressive prosecutor later in the day as the first Black woman to become the state’s top federal law enforcement official.

US attorney nominees normally are confirmed easily for their four-year terms by a routine unanimous consent motion. But Rollins’ nomination has turned into another partisan battle in the evenly divided Senate over President Biden’s executive and judicial branch picks. Republican opposition to her will force the Senate to take its first roll call vote to confirm a US attorney nomination since 1975.

So far, the Senate has confirmed 27 of Biden’s US attorney nominees by unanimous consent, including five on Tuesday who had been held up for a much shorter time by Republican objections. Those concerns were resolved and the nominations, including Zachary A. Cunha for Rhode Island, sailed through.

Democrats noted that they had not erected procedural roadblocks on US attorney nominations during Donald Trump’s administration, with all 85 of the former president’s picks confirmed by unanimous consent. But Republicans decided to take a stand on Rollins, led by Senator Tom Cotton, a conservative from Arkansas and potential 2024 presidential candidate who has been highly critical of Democrats on crime.

With strong support from both Massachusetts senators, Biden nominated Rollins in July as part of his first slate of US attorney picks. It was a diverse group of eight nominees, including two Black women and four Black men. The other seven were easily approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee and the full Senate with no controversy.

Rollins, a criminal justice reformer, immediately drew objections from Cotton, who linked her to policies he said have contributed to a jump in violent crime nationwide. He joined with his Republican colleague, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, to blast Rollins at a September Judiciary Committee hearing that ended in an 11-11 deadlock along party lines on her confirmation, with outraged Democrats strongly defending her.

Cotton and Cruz criticized Rollins, who was elected district attorney in 2018 as the first Black woman to hold the office in the state and launched an ambitious reform agenda that included no longer prosecuting some minor crimes. On Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, urged a no vote on her nomination by pointing to rising homicide rates around the country and criticizing Rollins for not prosecuting some minor crimes.

“This soft on crime advocacy should have earned the nominee a pink slip. Instead, President Biden is giving her a promotion,” McConnell said of Rollins. “Law-abiding Americans don’t want prosecutors who refuse to prosecute.”

But Republican arguments that she is soft on crime were countered by letters of support for Rollins from dozens of Massachusetts district attorneys, law enforcement officials, and social justice advocates, as well as recent statistics showing Boston has defied national trends and seen a decline in shootings and homicides this year compared to 2020.

The tie committee vote created procedural hurdles for Rollins’ confirmation, necessitating a vote by the full Senate to discharge her nomination from the committee. That measure narrowly passed 50-47 on Dec. 2 after Massachusetts Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren took to the Senate floor to praise her record and criticize Republicans for trying to stop her confirmation.

“The opposition to Rachael Rollins is nothing more than a deeply partisan ploy to score political points at the expense of the record of a respected, qualified, courageous, Black, female, progressive district attorney,” Markey said. “It is offensive, and it is not in service to public safety.”

Republican opposition continued and forced Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to file a motion to cut off debate so they could move to a confirmation vote. Schumer has been highly critical of Republicans for erecting roadblocks to Biden nominees who he said are “qualified and uncontroversial.”

“The political right seems to relish in trying to score political points by connecting far too many of President Biden’s nominees—many of whom happen to be individuals of color—to hot-button partisan issues, whether or not they have any relevance,” he said last month. Schumer warned on Monday that if Republican opposition on nominations continued, he was prepared to keep the Senate in session late into the night and on weekends to get them confirmed.

So far this week, the Senate approved three nominees, including Jessica Rosenworcel to be chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission and Chris Magnus to be commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, all of which required a procedural vote first to cut off debate.

Once Rollins is confirmed, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will have to tap someone to fill the remainder of her term as district attorney, which goes through 2022. Aides to Baker, a Republican, have not said who he plans to appoint.

Baker administration officials interviewed several candidates in September, reportedly including Linda Champion, who ran against Rollins in 2018, and Kevin Hayden, a former prosecutor, who now heads the state Sex Offender Registry Board. Others who have been mentioned as possible successors are Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty and Rahsaan Hall, director of the Racial Justice Program for the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.

Globe staff writer Andrea Estes and correspondent Neya Thanikachalam contributed to this report.





Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera.