Two travelers quarantined in a Hong Kong hotel. Researchers suspect the Omicron variant was transmitted across the hallway

Both of the travelers were fully vaccinated. One person arrived in Hong Kong from South Africa on Nov. 11 and the other came from Canada on Nov. 10, and they stayed across the hall from each other while quarantining in separate hotel rooms, according to the article by researchers at the University of Hong Kong.

Researchers suspect the Omicron variant spread across a hallway in a hotel in Hong Kong after two travelers quarantined there and both became infected with the mutation, according to an early medical journal article, which pointed to the incident as a potential indicator of how transmissible the new variant is.

The two did not leave their rooms while quarantining, items were not shared between the rooms, and other people did not enter their rooms, according to the article, which was published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention journal Emerging Infectious Diseases. The individuals only opened their doors to bring in food that was placed right outside the hotel room door, the researchers said, citing an investigation and a review of surveillance footage. They also may have opened their doors to be tested for COVID-19 every three days, though scientists noted that because they arrived one day apart, it is unlikely that they would have been tested on the same day.

“Airborne transmission across the corridor is the most probable mode of transmission,” the scientists noted.

While Omicron’s transmissibility and whether it evades protection from existing vaccines is still largely unknown, “detection of Omicron variant transmission between 2 fully vaccinated persons across the corridor of a quarantine hotel has highlighted this potential concern,” the researchers wrote.

The traveler from South Africa was asymptomatic and tested positive for the virus on Nov. 13. He was hospitalized the next day. The traveler from Canada had mild symptoms on Nov. 17, and the next day tested positive and was hospitalized. None of the other 12 people staying in nearby hotel rooms on the same hotel floor or any of the staff tested positive for the virus.

Scientists are still studying the Omicron variant and working to determine how effective vaccines will be against it , whether it causes severe disease, and how transmissible it is.

During a White House COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said early findings show that Omicron may present less severe disease than the Delta variant.

“It’s too early to be able to determine the precise severity of disease, but inklings that we are getting — and we must remember these are still in the form of anecdotal, but hopefully in the next few weeks, we’ll get a much clearer picture — but it appears that with the cases that are seen, we are not seeing a very severe profile of disease,” Fauci said. “In fact, it might be, and I underscore might, be less severe.”

Data from South Africa also indicate that the Omicron variant may be more transmissible, Fauci added.

The variant has been detected in Massachusetts and 18 other states, Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during the briefing, adding that experts anticipate that number will rise.

Walensky added that while attention is paid to the new Omicron variant, Delta is still by far the dominant strain in the United States and the world, according to the CDC’s data projection tool.

“It’s important to underscore that while much of the news is focused on the new Omicron variant where we continue to learn more each day, I want to reiterate that our updated Nowcast from late last week continues to demonstrate that over 99 percent of sequenced cases in the United States continue to be from the Delta variant,” Walensky said.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.