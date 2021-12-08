Another school shooting, another chance to ask why

Most school districts have a code of conduct where rules are stated and consequences are explained. In the schools where the code is followed and excuses and exceptions are not made often, the behavior and the performance of the kids is better than in the schools where exceptions and excuses are made regularly.

Having worked in schools for more than 50 years, as a teacher, assistant principal, curriculum director, and national writing consultant, my heart aches for the Oxford, Mich., schools and their students, parents, teachers, and administrators. I’ve worked in schools as far south as San Juan, Texas, and as far north as Messina, N.Y. I always find the level of decorum in a school as being a key to success.

It would seem that a number of rules in the Oxford High School Code of Conduct have been violated, and the consequences could have ranged from suspension to expulsion.

Not just Oxford but all schools should consider how they handle their Codes of Conduct.

Jerry Morris

Marshfield





Michigan school made key lapses

The high school in Oxford, Mich., did a lot of things right, but they left out two important steps when evaluating the situation with Ethan Crumbley. They did not search his backpack, and they did not send the student home that day.

I worked in a city school district in Massachusetts where staff would have taken those steps. It’s interesting that so many school shootings are in the suburbs. Why is that?

Judy Maider

Townsend





‘Why are rights of “born” children not protected?’

What a horribly ironic week. The very week that the “rights of the unborn child” and the “sanctity of life” were being argued for before the Supreme Court, four teenagers were fatally shot, seven others injured, and the children in that town terrorized and afraid to go to school.

Where are the people who want to protect the unborn children when children are being killed every day by guns? Why are the rights of “born” children not protected? Why are their lives not as sacred? Why is it acceptable that they may not be able to live out a full life, in order to protect the Second Amendment rights of others?

Why are the elected officials and the constituents in states that vote down any sensible protective gun laws silent? They are allowing the killing of children to happen. It is on all their heads.

Michigan is the same state where men with long guns roamed into the state Capitol and, by their presence, threatened lawmakers and employees.

What kind of sanctity and rights are represented here? How have we come to this?

Susan Rothstein

Brookline





Blood is on hands of NRA and its GOP enablers

On and on and on it goes.

Charges of involuntary manslaughter should also be leveled against the National Rifle Association and its Republican puppets in Congress. Weapons that can rapidly kill many in a short period of time continue to be used to kill our children as they attend what use to be a safe place: school. Common-sense gun control legislation gets defeated time and time again.

This latest slaughter of kids will soon be forgotten, until a month from now when we will once again have to offer “thoughts and prayers” over a new set of victims.

We have to do better than this as a nation and as a people. Enough is enough.

Richard DeSorgher

Mashpee





This can’t be what the Founders dreamed up

From a Transportation Security Administration check-in, to a weapon in a purse going off accidentally at a checkout counter (it missed), to grade school students carrying them in their book bags, to a clearly troubled teenager in a Michigan high school, guns are everywhere. And let’s not forget young Kyle Rittenhouse, who, unsupervised, crossed state lines to protect strangers` property, and the three men in a pickup truck who decided to hunt down a young Black jogger —and murder him.

Would the Founders really be content to see we are defending ourselves even as we destroy ourselves?

Stephen Krom

Swampscott