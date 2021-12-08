COVID-19 vaccine passports shouldn’t sacrifice privacy

With the emergence of new coronavirus variants, and with COVID-19 cases again rising, this kind of vaccine verification system could be an effective public health response. However, many key details remain unclear, and there are privacy and civil liberties concerns with any system that relies on QR codes tied to our personal data.

Last week, Governor Charlie Baker confirmed that he plans to introduce COVID-19 vaccine verification technology in Massachusetts, similar to those used in several other states. The system will allow people to verify their vaccine status with a single scannable quick response code, or QR, when visiting restaurants, bars, and other public accommodations that require proof of vaccination for entry.

Advertisement

Thankfully, two major concerns can be addressed through executive or legislative action. In so doing, state leaders would strike a vital balance between public health and civil liberties at this crucial stage of the pandemic.

First, absent law preventing it, companies may be able to use information derived from digital vaccine passports to keep records of where people go, and when. There is currently no law, executive order, or regulation in place in Massachusetts to prevent an app provider — or a business that would routinely scan QR codes — from collecting personally identifiable information detailing who visits which establishments and when. Likewise, nothing prohibits companies from selling or trading this data for profit.

Massachusetts leaders must take steps to ensure that privacy protections are in place before adopting any vaccine verification system. That includes preventing vaccine verification technology from becoming universal tracking devices by prohibiting the collection, sale, trade, or other monetization of any and all data derived from scanning QR codes. Doing so would encourage people to adopt the technology and therefore advance public health.

Second, some people do not own a smartphone, and others may choose not to use a QR code system on their phone. Anyone who wants to verify their vaccine status should be able to do so by showing their vaccination card administered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Doing so will ensure all vaccinated people are able to continue to participate in public life. Massachusetts must ensure that vaccine verification technology does not disproportionately cut off the most vulnerable — those who have suffered most during the pandemic — from society.

Advertisement

We are heartened to see that the Baker administration appears to be aware of these concerns: The governor’s office recently recommitted to developing a system for residents to choose to obtain digital proof of vaccination — thereby making participation optional rather than required by law. That said, municipalities and businesses may be encouraged by the governor’s adoption of this technology to impose their own mandates. It’s therefore important that the state puts protections in place for people across the state.

After so many months of hardship, it’s tempting to look favorably on anything that seems like a solution to our pandemic woes — but convenience can come at a cost when we don’t put privacy and equity first. Tech companies may offer a product that appears simple or even benign — like a QR code — but without oversight or basic legal protections, technology adopted for public health purposes could result in grave privacy harms.

We all want what’s best for public health, but there’s no need to sacrifice core civil liberties to get there. Before we adopt vaccine verification technology, let’s make sure we take common-sense steps to protect privacy and accessibility for the good of everyone in the state

Advertisement

Carol Rose is executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts. Kade Crockford is the Technology for Liberty program director at the ACLU of Massachusetts.