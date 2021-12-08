This year, the war on Christmas is over arson, ammo, and guns

On Wednesday, a 50-foot Christmas tree outside the Fox News headquarters in New York was set on fire , and a 49-year-old homeless man was arrested for starting the flames. If that doesn’t put you in the holiday spirit, just gaze at the photo posted on Twitter by Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado, which shows the congresswoman and her four young children holding long guns in front of a Christmas tree, with the message, “The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie.” She added: “no spare ammo for you though.” That friendly jibe was apparently directed at Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who tweeted a photo on Dec. 4 of himself and six family members all holding guns in front of a Christmas tree, asking Santa to “please bring ammo.”

Merry Christmas, everybody! This year, the holiday may be as polarizing as masks, vaccines, critical race theory, and President Biden’s Build Back Better tax and spending plan.

For years, conservatives promoted the idea that agnostic liberal grinches were waging a war on Christmas, with the ultimate goal of erasing the religious meaning behind the holiday; before he was ousted from Fox News over sexual harassment charges, Bill O’Reilly built a career on that premise.

This Christmas season, there’s something for everyone to be outraged about. Those who feel a glimmer of schadenfreude over the Fox News tree going up in flames are appalled by the Boebert and Massie tweets. And those thrilled by the grinning gun-holders and their mock holiday cards can gnash their teeth over the Fox News tree being set ablaze, just days after the network’s “All-American” Christmas special. Tucker Carlson stands ready to explore any and all conspiracy theories involving Hunter Biden’s laptop and the dastardly case of the charred evergreen.

In the good old O’Reilly days, the alleged war on the Yuletide was that we were being forced to say “Happy Holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas.” How quaint. Today, the war on Christmas involves actual weapons, with Second Amendment advocates like Boebert and Massie brandishing guns and ammo in the aftermath of a school shooting that took the lives of four teenagers. These two lawmakers tweeted those photos knowing they would provoke anti-gun proponents, and further traumatize the already traumatized community of Oxford, Mich., where a 15-year-old student killed four and wounded seven others. And they did it during a season that’s supposed to be about peace and good will.

Yet even in that case, there’s no common ground or common outrage. That’s the most depressing part of this holiday season. We all see the world through a harsh partisan lens. To me, the photos of lawmakers merrily wielding guns after a school shooting are obscene; to you, they are a wry First Amendment expression of their Second Amendment rights. Depending on your politics, Kyle Rittenhouse is either a hero or a murderer. There is no middle ground anymore, just extremes on both sides. Dr. Anthony Fauci is a genius or a fraud. All Democrats are socialists. All Republicans are racists. We must learn to live with the coronavirus; no, we must lock down until it’s gone. Kamala Harris is an inept bully whose performance as vice president raises questions about her fitness as a future president. No, her struggles are the result of sexism and racism. President Biden is doddering and senile. Donald Trump is crazy and getting crazier. Meanwhile, Biden caused inflation. No, Trump did.

The list goes on. I blame Trump for the polarization. You blame Barack Obama, or Hillary Clinton.

As for the burnt Christmas tree, there was no immediate motive for the arson. Yet Fox quickly came up with a scare angle: The homeless man arrested for the crime might be “back on the street in hours.” Christmas trees, beware. Fox TV personalities also suggested the tree was attacked for political reasons, with Bruce Kilmeade from “Fox & Friends” noting that the iconic Christmas tree at Rockefeller Plaza, which is outside NBC headquarters, has never been damaged. He also suggested the tree arson was part of a national “crime surge.”

To quote Tiny Tim, via Charles Dickens: “A Merry Christmas to us all; God bless us, everyone!”

Today in America, we need that blessing more than ever.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.