With US fertility rates dropping, might we look to our fellow citizens of world?

Re “Children are the new leaf blowers” by Alex Beam (Opinion, Nov. 26): In a recent poll of Americans of child-bearing years, which found that a growing share of childless adults don’t expect to have children, it seems that 14 percent cited as their reason a feeling that the fall of civilization or of global integrity was imminent and that it would be best not to bring children into a doomed world.
Beam asks a great question here. He refers to the 11 million displaced people in Europe after World War II roaming the land where as many as 20 million lay dead, and inquires, “I wonder how their collective future looked to them?”
Apparently it looked OK for at least those who entered the United States as refugees and endorsed the baby boom along with their new compatriots. My question: Is it possible that there may be great thinkers, leaders, and innovators yet to be born here who could provide solutions to our Gotterdamerung? To me, the real fall of civilization would be to refuse to allow their prospective parents to enter the country and continue the march.
Joan Pendleton
North Andover