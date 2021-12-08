With US fertility rates dropping, might we look to our fellow citizens of world?

Re “Children are the new leaf blowers” by Alex Beam (Opinion, Nov. 26): In a recent poll of Americans of child-bearing years, which found that a growing share of childless adults don’t expect to have children, it seems that 14 percent cited as their reason a feeling that the fall of civilization or of global integrity was imminent and that it would be best not to bring children into a doomed world.

Beam asks a great question here. He refers to the 11 million displaced people in Europe after World War II roaming the land where as many as 20 million lay dead, and inquires, “I wonder how their collective future looked to them?”