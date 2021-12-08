Celtics can’t keep up and fall to Lakers

Tatum finished with 34 points and 8 rebounds for Boston, but beyond his scorching start, most of his damage was done in the fourth quarter, when the outcome was all but decided. And he didn’t have much help. With Jaylen Brown out for the third game in a row because of a sore hamstring, no other Boston player scored more than 13 points.

But the Celtics’ 8-point lead was very temporary, as the Lakers gained control and never relinquished it on the way to a comfortable 117-102 win. Los Angeles led by double digits for the game’s final 19 minutes.

LOS ANGELES — Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has built a nice portfolio from his trips to Los Angeles during his career. And when he erupted for 14 points in less than five minutes at the start of Boston’s game against the Lakers on Tuesday, it appeared he might add to it with some force.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 30 points, and Russell Westbrook added 24 points and 11 assists. Los Angeles shot 51.6 percent from the field and punished Boston near the rim, with 66 points in the paint.

Boston falls to 1-2 on this road trip, with challenging matchups against the Clippers and Suns remaining.

Observations from the game:

▪ It was a bit surprising to see Celtics coach Ime Udoka pull his starters with Boston trailing by 15 points and with more than five minutes left. A comeback wasn’t likely, but it was certainly still possible. But with a game looming against the Clippers on Wednesday, and Brown’s return still uncertain, he may have just turned his focus to that matchup.

▪ One minute into the game, Marcus Smart skidded across the floor and came up with a steal that led to an easy Tatum dunk. Tatum often has success when he gets a quick basket early, and this was another example. He quickly drilled three 3-pointers in a row — including one that luckily banked off the glass — giving him 14 points less than four minutes into the game. This is also an example of how Smart’s defense can truly ignite offense in multiple ways.

Jayson Tatum delivers two of his 34 points Tuesday night against the Lakers. Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

▪ In a game that included Anthony Davis, Celtics center Robert Williams was the most dominant big man on the floor in the first half. Williams was a nuisance at the rim, throwing down one lob after another from seemingly impossible angles. It’s hard to overstate how much of an impact his absences had on Boston’s struggles earlier this season. He’s an essential piece.

▪ Udoka has been quite transparent about defensive game plans this year, and in this game it became quite obvious that Boston was interested in seeing Russell Westbrook fire away from long range. There was no defender anywhere near him as he fired up his three first-half 3-pointers, and all three missed badly. But after that, Westbrook regained control in areas where he is more comfortable. He attacked the basket and put more pressure on Boston’s defense, including when he threw down a powerful one-handed slam over Josh Richardson that gave the Lakers a commanding 89-70 lead.

▪ Grant Williams had a rough start offensively for Boston, but he made up for it a bit with a powerful block of Davis at the rim that forced a jump ball. The Lakers tried to feed Davis throughout the second quarter, but the Celtics did a good job of making it difficult.

▪ Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony used some grown-man strength to overpower Romeo Langford during the first half. He posted him up a couple of times and then bodied him a bit before hitting a mid-range jumper.

▪ The Celtics trailed, 60-55, at the start of the third quarter, but their offense that had held up in the first half suddenly abandoned them. Boston connected on just one field goal over the first six minutes of the third, a Robert Williams layup, and they consistently misfired from the mid-range with no real rhythm.

Dennis Schröder is defended by Los Angeles center Dwight Howard during the first half of Tuesday's game. Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

▪ Celtics point guard Dennis Schröder, who played for the Lakers last season before signing a one-year deal with Boston last summer, was booed lustily throughout the first half. He signed a one-year, $5.9 million deal with Boston, so fans were probably more frustrated by his part in a frustrating Los Angeles season last year.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.