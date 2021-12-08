The Celtics gave the Lakers a green light to go into the paint

“Individual defense plays a part,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said. “They do have [ LeBron ] James , [ Russell ] Westbrook , [ Anthony ] Davis and [ Carmelo ] Anthony off the bench that are isolation guys that kind of score around that area, but more so the help defenders. Our shifts and our crowds, helping off certain guys, we were hugged up on guys and allowing guys to go one-on-one in the paint. So I think that was a result of and just like I said, not our best overall focus overall and what we wanted to do and wanted to take away.”

That was tied for the season high of a Celtics opponent, and the first time was a double-overtime game against the Wizards.

LOS ANGELES — The Celtics hoped to force the Lakers to fire away from the perimeter during their game Tuesday night. Instead, Los Angeles gashed Boston near the rim by scoring 66 points in the paint.

The Celtics have been generally solid defending the interior this season, however. They entered Wednesday’s game against the Clippers allowing 43.4 points in the paint per contest, the eighth best mark in the NBA.

Advertisement

So the Celtics are hopeful that the performance against the Lakers was just a blip.

“[We were] messing up coverages repeatedly,” center Robert Williams said. “It’s completely on us, me, my teammates. Just messing up those simple coverages.”

Brown (hamstring) still out

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown missed his fourth game in a row Wednesday because of a sore hamstring. Udoka said prior to Tuesday’s game against the Lakers that Brown completed a good workout on Tuesday, but that he would not return until he 100 percent healthy.

“We’ll be as cautious as we need to get him to that point, whether it’s the next game or the rest of this road trip,” Udoka said. “We’ll figure that out as we go and if he has to miss some games, so be it.”

Advertisement

Brown missed eight games after straining his hamstring in Boston’s win against the Heat on Nov. 4. He returned and played in five games before this most recent absence.

Putting rivalry in perspective

The Celtics and Lakers have both had considerable roster turnover over the years, so many of these players are still getting their first tastes of this longstanding rivalry.

Westbrook, who was acquired by the Lakers in a trade with the Wizards last summer, mostly shrugged off the matchup.

“I’ve been hearing about it,” he said. “Everybody has been kind of talking about it as a rivalry. As a player and for myself, you kind of want to make sure you approach all games the same, but also understanding the significance of this particular game.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.