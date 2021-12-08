Chargers’ COVID issues adding up as Mike Williams, Chris Harris Jr. added to Reserve list

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said both players were placed on the list as close contacts and are “day-to-day” for Sunday’s game.

Mike Williams , who is second on the team with 854 receiving yards and is tied for the team lead with seven receiving touchdowns, was placed on the team’s COVID-19/Reserve list Wednesday along with cornerback Chris Harris Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers could be without both of their top receivers heading into Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

Keenan Allen, the team’s leading receiver with 86 receptions and 929 yards, was put on the list Monday after testing positive.

If Allen is vaccinated, he would need two negative tests 24 hours apart and need to be asymptomatic for 48 hours before he can return. If unvaccinated, he would have to stay away from the team for a minimum of 10 days.

The Chargers have had a recent run of COVID-19 cases. Defensive tackle Linval Joseph remains in league protocols, and defensive linemen Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington and linebacker Drue Tranquill missed at least 10 days last month. Linebacker Joey Bosa sat out five days and had to test negative before the Nov. 21 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because he was an unvaccinated close contact.

The Washington Football Team added Montez Sweat to the COVID/Reserve list. Terrance Williams/Associated Press

Washington’s issues continue to pile up

Washington put Montez Sweat on the NFL’s COVID/Reserve list after the third-year pass rusher tested positive for the coronavirus.

He was expected to return to practice this week and play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys after missing the past four games with a broken jaw. Sweat was one of Washington’s few unvaccinated players and therefore is ruled out of the Cowboys game.

Sweat could return Dec. 19 at the Philadelphia Eagles if he remains asymptomatic. Coach Ron Rivera was optimistic that Sweat’s absence would not be long.

“We’ll be fine,” Rivera said. “We like our guys, and we’ll be ready for Sunday.”

Rookie linebacker Jamin Davis joined running back J.D. McKissic in concussion protocol, and neither player practiced Wednesday. Rivera said Davis reported symptoms to the team since the game at the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Washington put tight end Logan Thomas on injured reserve with a left knee injury from a low hit by Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. An MRI did not confirm the worst fears of a torn ACL, but Thomas is back on IR after missing six games earlier this season with a hamstring injury and Rivera said the team is awaiting more tests.

With McKissic’s status uncertain, Washington also signed running back Jonathan Williams off the New York Giants practice squad. Tight ends Ricky Seals-Jones and John Bates are expected to play a lot against Dallas in Thomas’s absence.

Quarterback Jared Goff was among the Lions players sidelined by a flu bug. Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Lions battling flu bug

The Detroit Lions had a walk-through instead of practice because coach Dan Campbell said “there’s a lot,” of players with flu-related illnesses.

“It’s not COVID,” Campbell said.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff was among the players diagnosed with the flu who stayed home and participated in meetings virtually. Goff said he felt OK and could’ve practiced, but understood why the Lions made the decision out of an abundance of caution.

Players on offense were at the team’s training facility in the morning, then went home, while players on defense arrived in the afternoon.

“It was light today,” receiver Josh Reynolds said. “We held off a little bit.”

Detroit center Evan Brown was the team’s only player on the COVID-19 list.

The Lions (1-10-1) are coming off their first win of the season and are preparing to play at Denver (6-6) on Sunday.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow doesn't expect his finger injury to keep him out of Sunday's game. Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

Burrow plans to play Sunday

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says his injured pinky finger on his throwing hand won’t keep him out of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. The finger was dislocated last Sunday when the second-year quarterback was strip-sacked on the Bengals’ first possession against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The righthanded Burrow hasn’t thrown since then and won’t until at least Thursday, coach Zac Taylor said.

Asked Wednesday if there was a chance the injury would keep him out of the 49ers game, Burrow said: “I don’t foresee that happening.”

“It’s a little bit of an unknown until he gets out there and does it, but he’s a tough guy,” Taylor said. “And so we’re optimistic that he’ll get back to practice and get some good work in.”

After the injury, Burrow’s finger popped back into place, but was sore through the rest of the 41-22 loss.

He finished 24 for 40 — a season-low completion rate of 60% — for 300 yards and a touchdown, but threw two interceptions and was sacked a season-high six times. He tried taping the finger and wearing a glove, but finally just went without any protection on the hand. He said he didn’t know how or if he would protect it this Sunday.

“Anytime you have a finger injury on your throwing hand, it’s going to take some tweaking to see how you’re going to be able to throw the ball,” he said. “But it didn’t hinder me too much on Sunday, and I think it’s going to continue to get better throughout the week.”

Taylor said he trusts his quarterback.

“He’s in pretty good control of that. I’m not going to dictate what he wears or puts on it,” Taylor said. “He knows better than I do how it’s going to feel and what he needs to do to get ready. I have full faith in him to get himself ready for Sunday.

Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore is "day to day" with a quadriceps injury. JUSTIN REX/Associated Press

Jets receiver Moore sidelined

New York Jets rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore is dealing with a quadriceps injury that could sideline him for the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The team’s leading receiver with 43 receptions sat out practice Wednesday and coach Robert Saleh said Moore would be day to day as the Jets monitor the injury.

“We’ll know more as the week goes on,” Saleh said. “We’re still hopeful that he’ll be able to make it Sunday.”

The injury to Moore is the latest for what is quickly becoming a banged-up offense, which just recently got back rookie quarterback Zach Wilson from a four-game absence because of a sprained knee.

The Jets placed wide receiver Corey Davis on injured reserve Tuesday with a core muscle injury that requires surgery and will sideline him the rest of the season.

Rookie running back Michael Carter remains on IR with a sprained ankle. Also sidelined Wednesday were running back Tevin Coleman (concussion protocol), tight end Ryan Griffin (ankle), tight end/fullback Trevon Wesco (ankle) and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle).

On the defensive side, linebacker C.J. Mosley (back), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (knee) and cornerback Michael Carter II (concussion protocol) also sat out practice. Defensive end John Franklin-Myers (hip) and linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen (knee) were limited.

Seahawks defensive back Jamal Adams is out for the season with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Seahawks’ Adams out for season

The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting strong safety Jamal Adams for the rest of the season after he suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder, coach Pete Carroll said. Adams is expected to undergo surgery Thursday for the damage he suffered during the first half of the Seahawks’ win over San Francisco, which snapped Seattle’s three-game losing streak. He had surgery to repair damage to the same shoulder last offseason.

Adams is in his second season with Seattle and he signed a $70 million, four-year extension with the Seahawks before the start of the season.

His time with the Seahawks has yielded mixed results. And with Seattle’s 4-8 record this season, the cost of sending two first-round picks to the New York Jets to acquire the safety — including the Seahawks’ 2022 first-round selection — is looming large.

Last season, Adams set an NFL record for sacks by a defensive back with 9½, but struggled badly in pass coverage. This season, Adams improved significantly in his pass coverage but Seattle was using him far less as a blitzing pass rusher.

Adams will finish this season with 87 total tackles and two interceptions, but just four tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and zero sacks.

Former Bills special teams player Pike dies

Mark Pike, a Bills special teams standout during Buffalo’s AFC championship-winning runs in the 1990s, died following a battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He was 57.

The Buffalo Bills announced Pike died after his condition worsened as a result of COVID-19 followed by a bout with pneumonia. Pike was from Elizabethtown, Ky., and had resettled in the area following a 12-year career with the Bills, spanning 1987-98.