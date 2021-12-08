In disappointing loss against the Lakers, only Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams showed up ready for the challenge

The 117-102 loss was an old-fashioned kick in the butt, where the Celtics were constantly gashed defensively by vintage performances from LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

Only Jayson Tatum and a first half Robert Williams showed up ready for the challenge against the Los Angeles Lakers, and the momentum generated from a resounding win in Portland dissipated quickly.

LOS ANGELES – What was most disappointing about the Celtics’ on Tuesday night was not losing to a team filled with future Hall of Famers that finally put together the type of performance expected far more often, it was that they stopped fighting back and wilted under the Hollywood spotlight.

Even more demoralizing was that unlike the Utah Jazz, who set a record for 3-pointers made in shattering the Celtics defense, the Lakers went right at Boston’s heart. They attacked the paint. They drove to the basket. They dared the Celtics to provide resistance and they couldn’t.

The Celtics are reaching a point where they desperately need Jaylen Brown to return. Tatum scored the first 14 points for Boston and looked primed for a career night but scored 20 points over the next 44:49 of the game. That’s because the Lakers’ collapsed on Tatum and forced others to respond.

They didn’t. Josh Richardson scored 11 points, all in the first half, and Dennis Schröder recorded one field goal in his return to Los Angeles in 32 listless minutes. The Celtics generally won’t struggle this much offensively but they were soundly beaten on the boards and on hustle plays.

The Lakers, with coach Frank Vogel’s seat growing warmer as they are one game over .500, played like the more desperate team. They had been hearing questions the past few days about their wild inconsistency, bad losses, and shabby defense.

They asserted themselves defensively and capitalized on the Celtics’ lack of offensive production. Tatum needed help Tuesday, and he didn’t get it. Besides the two-time All-Star, the Celtics shot 38.3 percent from the field and missed 21 of 26 3-point attempts.

With Brown out of the lineup, it places more pressure on the defense. And when that defense slips, Schröder, Smart, and Al Horford need to score consistently. The trio was a combined 6-for-22 shooting.

Their pride is bruised because on the national TV spotlight, a chance to gain ground in the Eastern Conference, they turned in a real clunker.

“I know (Tatum) was scoring but we weren’t defending,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said. “They started early and pretty much got everything they wanted. I don’t think our defensive effort overall and just recognition was great today.”

Clunkers happen in the NBA. Every team, especially those like the Celtics, bordering on mediocrity, is prone to the occasional blowout. But what Udoka wants every night is consistent defensive effort.

The Celtics actually played well enough offensively to win ugly, like their 88-87 triumph over Philadelphia last week. There are going to be nights when the offense just isn’t producing. Tatum’s 30 points are a constant, but Williams was the lone Celtic to his more than four shots. When that occurs, they have to concentrate even further on defense.

Defending is execution, but it’s also desire, reading scouting reports, and paying attention to detail. Westbrook spent the first half trying to shoot open threes, failing miserably, and then he responded in the third with a flurry of layups, fiercely driving right — his preferred hand — and scoring at will.

The Celtics failed to make any defensive adjustments and that third-quarter flurry changed the game and put the Lakers in control for good. The Celtics defense was bombarded with threes in Utah, and it was just slightly better in Portland, but scoring 145 points overshadowed the slippage.

The focus shifted to how the offense was finally gaining traction, establishing consistency. Shots were falling, especially for Tatum. But despite two days off, a full practice, and the Los Angeles sunshine, they were putrid after the opening quarter.

“Just a step slow,” Udoka said. “Like I said, we want quick decisions, especially since (the Lakers) are going to switch (defensively) a lot. Other than a few times that we actually attacked and got what we wanted at the basket, I felt like we stopped played a little iso ball. We got too stagnant there.”

It will be interesting to see how the Celtics respond Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers on the same floor. Udoka has been waiting for his team to gain more cohesion, give steady efforts on a nightly basis, and begin to put together wins. While the December schedule is treacherous, the Celtics have to seize winning opportunities such as Tuesday. The Lakers were struggling themselves and Boston had just beaten them by 22 points last month at TD Garden. They are not a juggernaut yet but the Celtics played as if they were intimidated by the presence of James and Westbrook.

With games against the two NBA finalists coming up next, it would be suggested for the Celtics to respond with a full effort and polished performance against the Clippers. The character of a team is built on how it comes back from adversity. Are the Celtics going to allow this porous performance to turn into a losing streak? Do they have enough guile to move forward? They’ll have to if they want to avoid a major slump during this unyielding December schedule.

“This may be the second time all season that we didn’t necessarily play harder than the other team,” Tatum said. “It was kind of an ugly game on our part on both ends. We didn’t have that same pop. We have to take the literal approach that it’s over with. We can’t change it. All we can do is prepare for the Clippers.”

That game has now become the biggest of the Celtics’ season so far.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist.