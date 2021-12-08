Dorchester Eagles 14-under football team to play for Pop Warner national title in Orlando

The Dorchester Eagles 14-and-under football team clinched a berth in the Pop Warner Super Bowl Division 1 championship game by defeating Hartford (Conn.), 29-0, Wednesday in a national semifinal game in Orlando.
Dorchester is scheduled to play the Pine Hills (Fla.) Trojans for the national title Saturday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
Pine Hills defeated Wilmington (N.C.), 32-6, in the other semifinal. No other New England program remains in title contention after the Mount Hope (RI) 10-and-under team lost its semifinal to Kansas City, 28-0.
