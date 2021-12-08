Watch: Former Boston University forward Trevor Zegras pulls off amazing assist for Anaheim Ducks

“I still can’t believe it worked,” said Zegras, who celebrated the goal with both hands on his head . “It’s pretty funny. I’ve tried it a couple of times and haven’t even come close. For him to whack it out of the air and keep it under the crossbar was pretty incredible.”

Zegras, who played at Boston University before turning pro after his freshman season, scooped the puck onto the blade of his stick behind the net and lobbed it over goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s head. Sonny Milano was waiting on the right edge of the crease and batted the feed past Luukkonen’s glove for his eighth goal 5:14 into the second period.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trevor Zegras flipped a pass over the net to set up the go-ahead goal as the Anaheim Ducks beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-0 Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Milano was ready for the pass but said he initially wanted Zegras to keep the puck and try for a wrap-around, lacrosse-style goal, like the one Mike Legg famously scored for the University of Michigan in 1996.

“I expected him to do the Michigan himself before I even called for it,” Milano said. “He wasn’t, so I was just like, 'Just do it.' I was like, ‘Michigan, Michigan,’ and he ended up just throwing it to me and I batted it in.”

Ducks coach Dallas Eakins marveled at how Zegras “believes he can do anything with the puck” and said that during his NHL playing career from 1988-2004, “there was not a chance that any of us could do that with a puck.”

“These kids think out of the box now,” Eakins added. “I think it’s great for the sport. We are in the entertainment business. And that was a really special goal.”

Eakins was as impressed with the finish from Milano, who has scored in three straight and has six points on a four-game streak.

Advertisement

“That’s two games in a row now where Sonny Milano has knocked one out of the air,” Eakins said. “It’s hard enough to hit a round ball with a round bat. I challenge anybody to hit a puck out of the air with a stick like that, two games in a row."

Zegras leads rookies with 16 assists. The 20-year-old was drafted ninth overall in 2019 ahead of his freshman year at BU by the Ducks and has eight assists in four December games, most in the league for the month.