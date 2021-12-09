Author readings for Dec. 12-18

All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Robert A. Gross (”The Transcendentalists and Their World”) is in conversation with Catherine Allgor in person and virtually at 5:30 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society . . . James Burks (”Agent 9: Flood-A-Geddon!″), Gillian Goerz (”Shirley and Jamila’s Big Fall”), and Brady Smith (”Louie and Bear in the Land of Anything Goes”) read at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Jeremy Sewall (“The Row 34 Cookbook: Stories and Recipes from a Neighborhood Oyster Bar”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (tickets are $10).
TUESDAY
Susan J. Cohen (”Journeys from There to Here: Stories of Immigrant Trials, Triumphs, and Contributions”) is in conversation with Elena Noureddine at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.
WEDNESDAY
Masha Rumer (”Parenting with an Accent: How Immigrants Honor Their Heritage, Navigate Setbacks, and Chart New Paths for Their Children”) is in conversation with Susan Katz Miller at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Colleen Hoover (“Verity”) reads at 8 p.m. at Belmont Books (tickets are $17 for a copy of the book and signed bookplate to be picked up, or $22.38 for a copy of the book and signed bookplate to be shipped).
THURSDAY
Deborah Hopkinson (“The Story of a Story”), Rebecca Van Slyke and Anca Sandu (“Lana Lynn and the New Watchdog”), and Matt Forrest Esenwine (“I Am Today”) read at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Lloyd Schwartz (”Who’s on First?: New and Selected Poems”), Marcia Karp (”If by Song”) and Steven Riel (”Edgemere”) read at 6:30 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Tui T. Sutherland (”Wings of Fire”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Public Library of Brookline . . . Ted Reinstein (”Before Brooklyn: The Unsung Heroes Who Helped Break Baseball’s Color Barrier”) reads in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at Rockport Public Library.
