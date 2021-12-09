fb-pixel Skip to main content
BOOKINGS

Author readings for Dec. 12-18

Updated December 9, 2021, 1 hour ago
Ted Reinstein (”Before Brooklyn: The Unsung Heroes Who Helped Break Baseball’s Color Barrier”) reads in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at Rockport Public Library.
Ted Reinstein (”Before Brooklyn: The Unsung Heroes Who Helped Break Baseball’s Color Barrier”) reads in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at Rockport Public Library.The Book Shack

All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.

MONDAY

Robert A. Gross (”The Transcendentalists and Their World”) is in conversation with Catherine Allgor in person and virtually at 5:30 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society . . . James Burks (”Agent 9: Flood-A-Geddon!″), Gillian Goerz (”Shirley and Jamila’s Big Fall”), and Brady Smith (”Louie and Bear in the Land of Anything Goes”) read at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Jeremy Sewall (“The Row 34 Cookbook: Stories and Recipes from a Neighborhood Oyster Bar”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (tickets are $10).

Advertisement

TUESDAY

Susan J. Cohen (”Journeys from There to Here: Stories of Immigrant Trials, Triumphs, and Contributions”) is in conversation with Elena Noureddine at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.

WEDNESDAY

Masha Rumer (”Parenting with an Accent: How Immigrants Honor Their Heritage, Navigate Setbacks, and Chart New Paths for Their Children”) is in conversation with Susan Katz Miller at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Colleen Hoover (“Verity”) reads at 8 p.m. at Belmont Books (tickets are $17 for a copy of the book and signed bookplate to be picked up, or $22.38 for a copy of the book and signed bookplate to be shipped).

THURSDAY

Deborah Hopkinson (“The Story of a Story”), Rebecca Van Slyke and Anca Sandu (“Lana Lynn and the New Watchdog”), and Matt Forrest Esenwine (“I Am Today”) read at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Lloyd Schwartz (”Who’s on First?: New and Selected Poems”), Marcia Karp (”If by Song”) and Steven Riel (”Edgemere”) read at 6:30 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Tui T. Sutherland (”Wings of Fire”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Public Library of Brookline . . . Ted Reinstein (”Before Brooklyn: The Unsung Heroes Who Helped Break Baseball’s Color Barrier”) reads in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at Rockport Public Library.

Advertisement

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video