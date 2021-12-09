‘A Christmas Celtic Sojourn’ returns to Cutler Majestic Theatre

The show features lightning-quick Irish step-dancing, furious fiddling, drumming, singing, and the avuncular O’Donovan’s Old World poems and stories. It can range from a late-night Guinness-fueled Dublin pub vibe, to sweet and somber fiddle music, powerful solos, or four-part harmonies to tear up Irish eyes. (Just take a peek .)

“Our audience loves tradition and ritual, returning to the same space, sitting in the same seats, planning lunch or dinner around performances. I love that,” said O’Donovan.

Now in its 19th season, GBH’s “A Christmas Celtic Sojourn” with Brian O’Donovan has become a full-on holiday tradition for many New Englanders. Fans can take comfort knowing that after being virtual last year, the extravaganza is back live in Boston.

The five-show live run at Boston’s Cutler Majestic Theatre is Dec. 17-19. Safety protocols include needing to show proof of vaccination and wearing a mask. Feel more comfortable at home? Join in the fun from your living room with virtual tickets, Dec. 18-26. (You can also get both in a package.) The virtual show will be recorded in Boston Dec. 17.

“The Cutler Majestic Theatre is like performing inside a Faberge Egg,” said O’Donovan. “The theater is a character in the play — it has that level of importance. This old art-house has seen a lot in its day, and we feel privileged and inspired to be there.”

This year’s cast includes multi-instrumentalist and co-music director Seamus Egan, multi-instrumentalist and co-music director Maeve Gilchrist, fiddler Jenna Moynihan, basist Chico Huff, multi-instrumentalist Owen Marshall, vocalist Moira Smiley, multi-instrumentalist Yann Falquet, fiddler Katie McNally, pianist Neil Pearlman, quartet Windborne, and dance director Ashley Smith-Wallace.

Born in 1957, O’Donovan grew up one of nine children in the small seaside town of Clonakilty, West Cork, Ireland. He immigrated to Boston in 1980 to attend graduate school at Emerson College. Today, he and his wife, Lindsay, live in Cambridge.

His “initial motivation” in creating this live holiday event — which has the feel of a hootenanny — “was to extend the walls of my living room,” he said.

“Lindsay and I love gatherings in our home at Christmastime. Gatherings centered on music and warmth and a celebration of our togetherness at this darkest time of the year. My goal is for the audience to not feel as if they’re at a show — but part of a gathering.”

