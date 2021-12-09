Damien Hirst’s spectacle of death offers new perspective on life during pandemic

Damien Hirst, the roguish British artist and market darling likely best known for suspending a 14-foot tiger shark in a tank of formaldehyde , wasn’t who I was expecting to guide me from this wilderness, to give me perspective, to light the way. But there he was this fall at the Yale Center for British Art with his very first solo exhibition from 1991, “In and Out of Love (Butterfly Paintings and Ashtrays),” offering unexpected pause for thought.

NEW HAVEN — In the long drag of another pandemic year, death stalks our every day. It’s there every time we put on a mask at the grocery store or get on the subway; daily tickers on every news site mete out the numbers day by day, by week, by year. Remember that landmark New York Times front page, marking 100,000 US COVID-19 deaths ? Since we crossed that bleak threshold nearly 20 months ago, we’ve surpassed it around eightfold. But are there still front-page monuments, or profound markers of loss? Death is as blandly present as life now, a daily grind measured as much in data as emotion. We are fragile, and vulnerable, and so perpetually reminded as to be numb.

It can be hard to remember that Hirst ever groped for the profound; he’s spent much of the past 20 years working on vast, gawdy commissions or selling off multiple versions of his works by the dozens or hundreds. The butterflies — real creatures central to the exhibition being reprised here at Yale — became a commercial fetish object. Hirst licensed quickie painted versions of them to Camel cigarettes for a series of “collector” packages produced in 2000. In a carnivalesque sellout, Hirst held his own private auction in September 2008, netting more than $200 million over a 24-hour span. The same day the auction began, Lehman Brothers declared bankruptcy, touching off the financial crisis that tanked markets worldwide, vaporizing trillions in wealth in hours. It was almost as if he knew.

Before all that, Hirst was the laddish star attraction of the “Young British Artists” cohort in London, which grabbed international attention with their roughly visceral work and hedonistic ways. Hirst more than any lapped up the celebrity that his outrageous work and behavior had generated. But his renown had real merit, and “In and Out of Love” shows you why. It’s all here as it was in the cramped upstairs/downstairs space of the Woodstock Street Gallery, tucked between expensive boutiques in London’s tony Mayfair district.

In London, the main floor of the gallery was alive with butterflies flitting about the room, sipping from vessels of sugar water meant to sustain them. Pale canvases hung around the room, dangling with the cocoons from which the creatures had hatched.

A detail, as well as the full view, of one of Damien Hirst’s paintings in "In and Out of Love (Butterfly Paintings and Ashtrays)" at the Yale Center for British Art. © Damien Hirst and Science Ltd. All rights reserved/DACS, London/ARS, NY 2021

Downstairs, all was still. Candy-colored canvases painted with slick acrylic hues of sky-blue, tangerine, and chartreuse lined the room; ashtrays heaped with cigarette butts were positioned on tables. It was the ritual aftermath of the upstairs butterfly bacchanal. Step close enough to examine the flecked impurities on the shiny surfaces of the paintings, and you’d see their brittle corpses pressed into the paint, preserved in a shimmering spectacle of death in miniature. Upstairs, Hirst had nurtured them in the gallery from hatchlings; when their short lives naturally ended, he made them immortal.

Those same paintings are here at Yale, hung and spotlit in a somber glow (the brimming ashtrays are here, too, as well as white cubes with small holes cut out; in a parallel work, Hirst once hatched swarms of flies in them). You’ll need to bring a little imagination: Unlike the original Mayfair version, all here is still, those lives long past. The installation is the catalyst for a larger exhibition that includes historical paintings by George Romney and Henry Fuseli, though they feel like perfunctory padding. The exhibition’s curators have wisely kept “In and Out of Love” intact as an entire gesture, with those other works a safe distance to the side.

For Yale, the show is a bold gesture in bleak times. The pandemic tried to thwart the museum’s plans: It opened for the first time in October 2020, then closed six days later as COVID cases went through the roof; it was supposed to open again in March this year over a three-day weekend for Yale students only, then closed until summer. Since late June, it has stayed open, carefully, three days a week.

Hirst has always viewed death as rich and profound material, like generations of artists before him; but his generation of gawkish media has lapped it up as one-note commercial spectacle. That shark is most famous as an avatar for gross contemporary art world excess, selling in 2005 for a then-outlandish — and now, comparatively quaint — $12 million.

He’s partly to blame for that — I can’t think of an artist who’s courted infamy more with his own exorbitance — but judgmental mainstream press made merciless sport of the work. It became a lightning rod for everything wrong with the contemporary art market, overshadowing the substantive and serious core of his intentions, perfectly realized. He called it “The Physical Impossibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living,” with the shark, a reaper suspended in inky blue formaldehyde, an emblem of the stalking presence of the inevitable. To see it in person was to be chilled: It read as a pure embodiment of denial, a perpetual, very human state of being.

Damien Hirst’s "In and Out of Love (Butterfly Paintings and Ashtrays)" at the Yale Center for British Art. Richard Caspole/Yale Center for British Art

It’s not hard to see the genesis of that star-making work in “In and Out of Love.” It doesn’t depict death — it presents it, materially, in the crumbling form of creatures that died while in the artist’s charge.

To see it here, now, gentle but frank, moved something in me. The work neither laments nor glorifies death, but honors it, humbly — an un-Hirstian characteristic, to be sure — with its fragile beauty and grace.

In almost two years of numbly watching death as an ever-expanding number, confronting it here felt powerful and profound — its totality, its finality, its simple fact as natural and inevitable. I’m not sure I want to call it comfort; we’re still too much in the depths of daily tragedy to be so blithe. But the galleries offer a rare space for contemplation of this chaotic time, where beauty and inevitability and stillness entwine. On the downward slope to what will almost surely be another long winter, it offers a deep breath before the plunge.

DAMIEN HIRST: IN AND OUT OF LOVE (BUTTERFLY PAINTINGS AND ASHTRAYS) Through Jan. 2. Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St., New Haven. 203-432-2858, britishart.yale.edu

Murray Whyte can be reached at murray.whyte@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TheMurrayWhyte.