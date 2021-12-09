Dear Annie serves lovely food, natural wine, and a feeling of togetherness

Andrew Brady and Lauren Friel are co-owners of Dear Annie, a new wine bar and restaurant in Cambridge. Not present is the restaurant's third co-owner, Sara Markey.

Why: For an experience that feels something like the Before Times — communal seating, intimate space, casual service (help yourself to utensils and napkins), personal interactions with staff and fellow diners — with masks and proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test required for entry. There’s also a heated patio.

The backstory: Dear Annie is a collaboration between Field & Vine’s Andrew Brady and Sara Markey and Rebel Rebel’s Lauren Friel. It is a work-in-progress answer to questions the three have about the future of their industry: How to be equitable? What should pub culture look like for the next generation? How should we meaningfully spend our time, and with whom? As the Dear Annie website says, the project “aligns the things we love most: intimate, communal spaces, thoughtful design, sustainable foodways, and natural wine.”

The Arctic Char Tartare at Dear Annie. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

What to eat: So many delightful snacks, from bay scallop crudo to Jonah crab toast to cheesy onion rolls to buttery clam broth with homemade sourdough. There’s a “not tinned fish” section of the wall-size chalkboard menu devoted to house-cured and preserved local fish — think countneck clams with paprika oil and cod with Calabrian chiles. You’ll also find a “very crunchy + herby salad,” Rancho Gordo beans with green harissa and sunflower shoots, and assorted cheeses. If the daily specials include fluke en papillote, it’s a must-order, light and comforting in its paper package with celery root puree, Japanese greens, and shaved fennel. For dessert, have a slice of pie in a seasonal combination like apple, sweet potato, and miso.

Advertisement

Not Tinned Fish, served with bread, pickles, and herbs. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

What to drink: I can’t tell you, but the staff will help. There’s no wine list at Dear Annie. Saunter up to the counter; tell the masked person what you’re eating, what kind of things you like to drink, what you’re in the mood for; and they’ll offer suggestions. This is how I wind up with a glass of Hana Makgeolli’s Yakju, an artisanal Korean rice wine made in Brooklyn. It’s beautiful, on its own but particularly with the fluke dish, and I’ve never tasted anything quite like it before.

Advertisement

Wines poured for Dear Annie customers include Kamara Pure Nimbus Albus, a dry white wine (left), and Amassa 2018 Cinsault/Grenache. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

The takeaway: Dear Annie is a just-right wine bar, an intimate experience from the Before Times that’s as safe as an intimate experience can be right now. If that feels comfortable to you, head over at your earliest convenience: It’s open Thursdays through Sundays. If not, there’s always the patio.

1741 Massachusetts Ave., Porter Square, Cambridge, www.dearanniebar.com or on Instagram @dearanniebar

The scene inside Dear Annie, a new wine bar and restaurant in Cambridge. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.