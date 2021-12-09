Doc Talk: The forms that an escape from reality can take

Shot over the course of 10 years, the film luxuriates in a lush and numinous monochrome and employs an oblique and nonlinear structure. In it Beshir ponders both avenues of escape. One advantage of khat is that it is readily accessible, because it is grown in the area. Beshir shows workers engaged in the onerous toil of gathering, preparing, and packing the plant which they also consume to palliate their misery. It is the opium of the people, and the people’s labor produces it. Though once reserved for ritual and religious purposes, khat has become an addictive commodity and a staple crop because climate change has made it difficult to grow anything else.

The film’s style and its rhythmic soundtrack, its recurrent chanting and shots of fire, water, incense, children, and old men with holy books, evoke an otherworldly state presumably akin to that induced by khat. The drug is seductive, but for by those it renders inert or abusive it is the gateway drug to poverty, toil, and a labyrinth of dreams.

Sleeping kill

Is it the ultimate nightmare scenario or a cynical con to beat a murder rap? Skye Borgman’s “Dead Asleep” investigates the case of Randy Herman Jr., who in 2017 called the West Palm Beach, Fla., police to inform them that he had just murdered his roommate and best friend, Brooke Preston, stabbing her more than 20 times with a knife he kept by his bedside. He claimed that he had no memory of the crime but woke up to find the gruesome scene.

Friends, family, and Herman’s other female roommate were horrified and incredulous, because Herman had never exhibited any violent tendencies and was considered affable and innocuous. In footage of his police interrogation, he displays abject, tearful remorse and bewilderment. His defense counsel brought in a forensic psychiatrist to solve the mystery. After learning that Herman had a history of sleepwalking he speculated that the crime might have been an episode of “violent parasomnia,” a type of sleep walking that can involve physical assault and murder. The defense hoped they could convince a jury that because Herman committed the crime while in this state he was not responsible for his actions. It would be a tough sell.

Borgman puts together an even-handed investigation, interviewing police, prosecutors, public defenders, and psychologists (some of whom strain credibility by posing detailed analyses of Herman’s psyche without actually having met him). One sleep-behavior expert outlines the conditions causing violent parasomnia; prominent among them is a history of childhood abuse and trauma. As Herman’s mother and sister relate in their interviews his father was an alcoholic and a violent bully who was eventually kicked out of the house. He later murdered a woman living with him and committed suicide. Herman, for some reason, ended up cleaning the bloody carpets at the crime scene.

In many ways Herman’s case resembles that in the recent Netflix documentary miniseries “Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan.” The serial rapist and possible serial killer in that film also insisted he had no memory of his crimes, claiming they were committed by one of his multiple personalities. But whatever the responsibility of the perpetrator, it makes little difference to the victims.

Meme streaks

If Rodney Ascher’s “A Glitch in the Matrix” and Arthur Jones’s “Feels Good Man”(2020) left you pessimistic about the digital universe, Hayley Garrigus’s feature debut, “You Can’t Kill Meme,” won’t be reassuring. Much of the material Garrigus covers might be familiar from those two films and others — for example, she discusses Kek, the Egyptian god of darkness, whose name haunts the Internet, and she delves into the fate of the cartoon character Pepe the Frog, who was hijacked and turned into an alt-right emblem as seen in “Feels Good Man.”

But the film finds its own niche of paranoia and propaganda in Las Vegas, where Garrigus comes upon a group called “lightworkers,” one of whose members talks about how Barack Obama traveled to the moon, a claim that seems almost rational in an age of QAnon. She also solicits the guidance of R. Kirk Patwood, whose 2004 book, “Memetic Magic: Manipulation of the Root Social Matrix and the Fabric of Reality,” has been taken up by right-wing social network manipulators, who have turned its principles into their subversive “meme magic.”

“Meme magic,” explains Patwood, “is social engineers looking at society and culture to find these points that are weak, leverage points where they can basically inject a meme into culture and if [it’s] put it in the right place it will spread rapidly through the media or through information systems. … Then it will become a norm and it will alter people’s perceptions and behavior.”

But Patwood also believes the magic is real. “At another level meme magic is the influx of spiritual power into human groups and societal actions. It’s literally using sorcerer’s techniques to bring down spiritual power … transforming society.”

Perhaps testing that notion Garrigus, asks a meme magician if Kek knows who she is. “Absolutely,” he says.

