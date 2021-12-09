Juggling college and band life, Melt graduates to tour headliner

The group originated in 2017 as part of Veronica Stewart-Frommer’s and Eric Gabriel’s high school senior project. Vocalist Stewart-Frommer, now a senior at Tufts University, and vocalist and keys player Gabriel hail from New York City. They got four friends to join them to record a song and video, and the result was a surprise success. That single, “Sour Candy,” peaked at No. 5 on Billboard’s US Viral 50 Chart that same year and has since amassed over 6 million streams on Spotify.

Melt, a six-piece pop-jazz group, is finishing up its first headlining tour, but not before performing a sold-out date at Brighton Music Hall Friday night.

“When we went in to record ‘Sour Candy,’ we had no intention of putting it on Spotify or any streaming services. We just made a video and put it on YouTube as part of Eric and Veronica’s high school senior project,” guitarist Marlo Shankweiler said in a video interview. “In a way that song was made to get a high school diploma, but it just ended up being this awesome thing.”

Following “Sour Candy,” the band released a handful of other singles, and, in February, their debut EP, “West Side Highway.” What their discography might lack in depth they make up for with soul. Last year, they were recognized in NPR’s 2020 Tiny Desk Concert submissions for their song “Waves” and its video.

“It’s kind of incredible that people came out to see us live anyway with four singles out on Spotify,” Stewart-Frommer said.

At the time Melt started touring regularly, most of the members were still in college, juggling class schedules with weekend shows. For the most part, the bandmates operate long distance, but they have managed to maintain a consistent presence and build a loyal fan base.

A unique aspect of their interactions with fans is their personal GroupMe and Discord group chats, enabling the band members to engage with around 200 fans daily. The bond is intimate, whether it’s just checking up on each other or asking fans for merchandise advice.

Melt has opened for bands including Lawrence and Sammy Rae & Friends, but the energy they feel from the audience as headliners is completely different. “People are really there to see you. The work that comes with making sure it goes well and people have a great time is a lot. You don’t necessarily always feel that as an opener,” Shankweiler said.

Now they get to pick their own openers, which have included Sub Radio, No New Friends, The Brazen Youth, and Miki Fiki. Though they’ve released only five singles and an EP, Melt has been filling out their setlist on the current tour with new and unrecorded songs.

Throughout their tour, the band has racked up a few memorable moments. Their Washington, D.C., show took place a couple days after Gabriel’s birthday, where he was able to merge his worlds of the band and his life as a student at Georgetown University. As for Stewart-Frommer, she said she likes performing one of their slower songs.

“My favorite is when people know the words to ‘West Side Highway,’ because that is a song where the energy comes down, and sometimes it’s a song the audience talks through,” Stewart-Frommer said.

For now, the bandmates aren’t thinking much past the end of tour. It’s hard to focus on anything else as they manage weekend shows and logistics on top of schoolwork and busy schedules.

“There’s so much that goes into being the headliner in planning and getting openers, making sure the ticket link works, making sure people know how they’re getting to the venue,” Shankweiler said. “It’s all the stuff. It’s totally all-consuming.”





