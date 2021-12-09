‘And Just Like That,’ the women of ‘Sex and the City’ are confronting middle age

“And Just Like That,” which premieres with two episodes Thursday on HBO Max, is a sometimes awkward, sometimes touching, and always soapy effort to usher the characters into their 50s and the IP into the era of Black Lives Matter and gender awareness.

No, the new “Sex and the City” TV revival is not as bad as the two post-series “Sex and the City” movies, which I think of as bum and bummer. So fans, relax. No need to don your insult gear for heavy combat with wasteful offensiveness.

The overall tone is notably different from “Sex and the City,” which had our thirtysomething four tripping on pointy heels, sharp puns, and spiky sexual matters through New York City. It was a comedy first, and then an exploration of romance, fashion, and friendship. “And Just Like That” is a more sober thing, one in which characters are seen grieving, wrestling with inner demons, stumbling across unexpected attractions, and, in one case, struggling with alcoholism. Kim Cattrall’s Samantha, often the comic relief, is famously not in the cast. Certainly there are jokes along the way, as well as loud jackets and high-end apartments. But yeah, it’s all a bit more reflective, as the women look inward at what they’re lacking in middle age.

The original series, which ran from 1998-2004, was stubbornly and famously all-white and racially inept. In this new piece of the story, the writers are out to correct that, and their efforts are laudable but too often forced. Each of the three remaining heroines, Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie, Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda, and Kristin Davis’s Charlotte, finds a friend of color of her very own, and two of them fall all over themselves with apologies for their privilege and ignorance. In the four episodes available for review, we get to see Miranda spiral down into an offensive commentary about Black hair with her Black professor played by Karen Pittman, while Charlotte courts Nicole Ari Parker’s Black socialite, making her husband, Evan Handler’s Harry Goldenblatt, study up on Black authors before a dinner party. It’s Zadie Smith, she reminds him, not Sadie.

Likewise, at least two of the three women face issues of gender fluidity, a topic that the earlier iteration of the show might have ridiculed. Sara Ramirez brings needed intensity as a nonbinary comic who hosts a podcast featuring Carrie as the resident cis female. Ramirez is a kick, forgiving of Carrie’s limitations while pushing her into broader awareness, and it’s interesting to see how old-fashioned Carrie seems by today’s standards. Once a poster girl for sexual openness, she’s rather square when it comes to anything outside old-school categories. Again, the writers are trying, but at moments it feels contrived and even preachy.

There’s a lot to definitely not spoil in this review regarding the story line. But I can say that the scripts do not pretend that Samantha never existed. There are a few significant nods to her absence up front, a wise choice that helps the action move forward. And forward it does move, clumsily, movingly, and pensively.

