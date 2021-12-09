Local bestsellers for the week ending Dec. 5

2. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

3. Wish You Were Here Jodi Picoult Ballantine

4. Oh William! Elizabeth Strout Random House

5. State of Terror Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton S&S/St. Martin’s Press

6. The Sentence Louise Erdrich Harper

7. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone Diana Gabaldon Delacorte Press

8. Harlem Shuffle Colson Whitehead Doubleday

9. The Stranger in the Lifeboat Mitch Albom Harper

10. Bewilderment Richard Powers Norton

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine One World

2. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

3. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

5. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery Books

6. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music Dave Grohl Dey Street Books

7. All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business Mel Brooks Ballantine

8. Wish It Lasted Forever: Life with the Larry Bird Celtics Dan Shaughnessy Scribner

9. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson Celadon Books

10. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020) David Sedaris Little, Brown

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

2. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

4. The Searcher Tana French Penguin

5. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

6. Dune Frank Herbert Ace

7. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

8. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

9. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

10. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love: Recipes to Unlock the Secrets of Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi Clarkson Potter

4. The Best of Me David Sedaris Back Bay

5. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

6. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

7. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

8. The Soul of an Octopus: A Surprising Exploration Into the Wonder of Consciousness Sy Montgomery Atria

9. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

10. The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2022 Sarah Janssen World Almanac

