Why the best show on television should wrap it up

That’s right, I said sitcom. There is something distinctly sitcom-like about “Succession,” which wraps up its brilliant third season on Sunday night. For one thing, it’s crammed with jokes, particularly when it comes to the profane dialogue, which is simultaneously brainy, artful, and flapping around in the gutter. If you search for “Succession” and “sitcom” on YouTube, you’ll find “Succession” clips fitted with a laugh track, and they are indeed ha-ha funny – even when it comes to the show’s Prince of Pathos, Kendall Roy. Naturally, the most savage lines are the most amusing and punchline-like, little piercing missiles of insult.

Like the best sitcoms, your shelf life is a fast-ticking clock. Don’t drag it out and become another “The Office” or “Scrubs,” whose final seasons were a pale shadow of their prime years, failed reiterations of greatness. Don’t tarnish your perfection.

For another thing, and more to the point, “Succession” is a repetitive and somewhat static show. The definition of a sitcom is that its situation is relatively set, and so are the cast of characters and their quirks. The setup of “Succession” may evoke “King Lear,” or even “The Crown,” but the resulting show behaves a lot more like “Veep.” The facts pretty much stay the same from episode to episode; that’s part of the fun.

Basically, “Succession” consistently follows that wheels-spinning formula, replaying the story of a litter of baby billionaires competing to be the alpha, all trying to backstab and betray their way to the top and replace their sire. They may get ahead in the race, but they always lose the lead — sometimes more than once in an episode, and sometimes, in some of the more dazzling scripts, within a single scene. At this point, it doesn’t appear as if creator Jesse Armstrong’s goal is to actually give us a winner, to reach a point where, say, Shiv is dubbed the new Logan and takes over; the joy, it seems so far, is in the jockeying, the feverish machinations and mistakes that ultimately wind up leaving them all in the same place.

So while the plotting seems to have advanced since the beginning of “Succession,” in essence, if you look back over recaps, nothing has truly changed. That adds to the fun, the existential humor, watching the kids (and some of Logan’s minions) scamper desperately, ultimately for naught. Each time Kendall makes one of his big moves, or Roman or Shiv does an end run, it’s as if they might really stand a chance of sending Dad off to the farm, where he can urinate on whatever he wants. Instead, Dad rallies and there is no evolution. It’s a little like a slapstick “Three Stooges” act where they all keep trying to get through the same door but can’t fit, over and over again.

The routine between Cousin Greg and Tom Wambsgans is a good example of how the show’s comic repetitions work. The pair is the Laurel and Hardy of “Succession,” two blundering outsiders hoping to become a part of the big shots’ game, with Tom always making sure that at the very least he’s above Greg on the totem pole. Watching Tom play Greg — this season, he destroyed Greg’s office, then kissed him on the forehead — has become a recurring motif, as the chemistry between actors Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun, respectively, clicks comedically. They form a twisted bromance, like cartoon-animal frenemies, whereby Tom gets his yuks by rattling the easily rattled Greg, frightening him, then confiding in him, then doing it again.

This season, as the gang has traveled the world less than usual, and as there have been fewer galas and benefits, the samey-ness of the show has been more pronounced. Last season, the characters were doing their slippery little dance against what seemed like a different exotic backdrop in each episode. We haven’t seen as much travel and partying, likely because of filming limitations during the pandemic, and so the blueprint of the story line is a little more bare and obvious. It has been a thoroughly entertaining season — last week I ranked the show No. 1 in my Top 10 of 2021 — and the writers have certainly risen to the occasion of not having colorful scenery to distract from the stationary nature of the show. But still, the treading of water is clearer than ever.

Assuming the fundamental story remains the same, I’d like to see the show end after season four. “Succession” deserves to go out on top, and not keep on keeping on with the same shtick. It seems strange to say that now, after yearning for the show to return after its two-year absence, but there we all are. I don’t want to tire of the Roy game. During the summer, writer and executive producer Georgia Pritchett said she believed Armstrong wanted to do only one more season. “I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four,” Pritchett said. From her mouth to Logan’s ear.

