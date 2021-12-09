A year of two-fers — and even a few more-fers

From that arbitrariness, all sorts of odd similarities and parallels and whatnot can emerge. Because of the pandemic, 2021 has seen even more such than usual. There have been movie two-fers, three-fers, a few four-fers, and even a pair of five-fers.

A movie year is an arbitrary thing. Why a particular title gets released this year instead of next can be a matter of sheer happenstance. Someone gets sick? The release date changes. A similar title gets announced? The release date changes. A pandemic occurs? Everything changes.

From left: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer, and Ridley Scott at this year's Venice Film Festival for a screening of "The Last Duel." FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images

Dual “Duel”

Ridley Scott turned 84 last month. Maybe he figured he has something to prove? He directed two very different features that came out this year: “The Last Duel” and “House of Gucci.” Adam Driver starred in both, as well as in “Annette.” The three other stars of “Duel” also starred in other films this year: Jodie Comer, in “Free Guy”; Ben Affleck, in “The Tender Bar,” which opens Dec. 22; and Matt Damon, in “Stillwater.” Which brings us back to Scott: Damon’s costar, Claire Cottin, appears in, yes, “House of Gucci.”

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in “The Tragedy of Macbeth." Alison Rosa/Apple via AP

Dual Denzel

Starring in the title role in “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Denzel Washington has also directed “A Journal for Jordan.” Both open Christmas Day.

Chanté Adams and Michael B. Jordan in "A Journal for Jordan." David Lee/Columbia-Sony Pictures via AP

The Scottish Dispatch

Washington’s “Macbeth” costar, Frances McDormand, is in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch.” Among her many “Dispatch” costars are Léa Seydoux, who’s also James Bond’s love interest in “No Time to Die”; Bill Murray, who makes an inevitable appearance in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” Tilda Swinton’s in three movies, the others being “The Human Voice” and “The Souvenir Part II.”

Idris Elba (left) and Caleb McLaughlin in "Concrete Cowboy." Aaron Ricketts/Netflix

Man on horseback

Idris Elba got to saddle up twice, both times on Netflix: with “Concrete Cowboy,” in modern-day Philadelphia, and “The Harder They Fall,” in a particularly wild Wild West

Nicolas Cage and friend in "Pig." David Reamer/Neon

Porcine dreams

This was an unusually full year for pigs onscreen — yes, that’s right, pigs, with Viktor Kossakovsky’s austere documentary “Gunda” and the Nicolas Cage-starring feature “Pig.”

Corey Stoll in "The Many Saints of Newark." Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

Both sides of the law

In “The Many Saints of Newark,” Corey Stoll plays a Mafioso, Junior Soprano (yes, as in those Sopranos). In “West Side Story,” he plays a cop, Lieutenant Schrank. His “Saints” costar Jon Bernthal has a different relationship with the courts, playing a tennis coach, in “King Richard.”

Rita Moreno in "Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It." Roadside Attractions

“West Side Story” and her own

Rita Moreno appears in the musical (she’s in the 1961 original, too, winning a best-supporting actress Oscar) and this year also got her own documentary, “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It.” Oh, and she turns 90 on Dec. 11.

Honor Swinton Byrne (left) and Tilda Swinton in "The Souvenir Part II." A24 via AP

Family matters

Two movies featured a mother and daughter in real life playing a mother and daughter onscreen: Ale Ulman and Amalia Ulman, in “El Planeta,” and Tilda Swinton and Honor Swinton Byrne, in “The Souvenir Part II.” (The elder Swinton’s director in “The Human Voice,” Pedro Almodóvar, also directed “Parallel Mothers,” speaking of family matters, which opens Jan. 14.)

Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac in "Dune." Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

Family matters II

Both Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac, who play Ma and Pa Atreides, in “Dune,” also starred in another film this year: Ferguson in “Reminiscence,” and Isaac in “The Card Counter.” Isaac gets extra credit for providing Gomez’s voice in “The Addams Family 2″ and costarring in the HBO Max miniseries “Scenes From a Marriage.” (That was a remake of the Ingmar Bergman series/film, which figures in “Bergman Island.” That’s film’s costar, Vicky Krieps, also starred in “Old.”)

Woody Norman (left) and Joaquin Phoenix in "C'mon C'mon." Julieta Cervantes/A24 Films

Family matters III

It’s true that there’s a famous uncle-niece movie, Hitchcock’s “Shadow of a Doubt.” But how many uncle-nephew movies have there been? This year has not one but two: “C’mon C’mon” came out last month, and “The Tender Bar.” Affleck’s very good as the uncle.

Olivia Colman (background left) and Dakota Johnson in "The Lost Daughter." YANNIS DRAKOULIDIS/NETFLIX © 2021/Netflix via AP

Family matters IV

Jake Gyllenhaal gets a serious workout as a cop under pressure, in “The Guilty.” His sister, Maggie, got a different kind of workout, directing her first feature, an adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel “The Lost Daughter.” She also wrote the screenplay. It opens Dec. 17 . Oh, and her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, appears in it.

Russell and Ron Mael, in "The Sparks Brothers." Focus Features

Family matters V

Ron and Russell Mael, of the band Sparks, are the subject of Edgar Wright’s documentary “The Sparks Brothers.” They also wrote the script and music for “Annette.”

Anya Taylor-Joy in "Last Night in Soho." Parisa Taghizadeh/Focus Features via AP

Wright on

In addition to “The Sparks Brothers,” Wright directed “Last Night in Soho.”

Gal Gadot (left) and Dwayne Johnson in "Red Notice." Frank Masi/Netflix © 2021

Petula Clark rules

In “Last Night,” Anya Taylor-Joy sings Clark’s biggest hit, “Downtown.” In “Red Notice,” Gal Gadot does, too. Taylor-Joy sings it better. In fairness to Gadot, Taylor-Joy isn’t torturing someone while she’s singing.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in "Jungle Cruise." Frank Masi

The Rock rules, too

Dwayne Johnson plays the person Gadot’s torturing. Don’t worry, he’s OK. Johnson also starred in “Jungle Cruise.” His costar, Emily Blunt, also starred in “A Quiet Place Part II.” Jesse Plemons plays the bad guy in “Jungle Cruise.” He’s also in “Antlers” and “The Power of the Dog.” He and Swinton aren’t the only actors to be in a trio of 2021 releases.

From left: Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas, and Keri Russell in "Antlers." Florian Hoffmeister/Searchlight Pictures

TRIPLE FEATURES

Timothée Chalamet (left) and Lyna Khoudri in "The French Dispatch." Searchlight Pictures via AP

Don’t dispatch ‘Dune’

What is it about Timothée Chalamet and movies with “D” words in the title? This year he’s been a dud in “Dune,” delightful in “French Dispatch,” and ditto in “Don’t Look Up.” His “Dune” costar Zendaya is also in three movies this year, the others being “Malcolm & Marie” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which opens Dec. 17.

Ryan Reynolds in "Free Guy." Alan Markfield/20th Century Studios via AP/File

Three guy

Ryan Reynolds has also had a three-fer 2021: “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” “Free Guy,” and “Red Notice,” in which he does not sing “Downtown.”

QUADRUPLE FEATURE

Salma Hayek in "House of Gucci." MGM via AP

House of Hayek

Add Salma Hayek to the “House of Gucci” roster. She was in three other movies this year: “Bliss,” “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” and “Eternals.” (A fellow eternal, Angelina Jolie, starred in two movies this year, the other being “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” Bernthal was in that one, too, so add him to the three-fer list.

Angelina Jolie (fourth from left) and Salma Hayek (center) are among the stars of "Eternals." Marvel Studios

QUINTUPLE FEATURES

Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in "Encanto." Disney via AP

Linsanity

When does Lin-Manuel Miranda sleep? He’s an executive producer of the Rita Moreno documentary. He acts in and helped produce the adaptation of his Broadway musical “In the Heights.” He provides a voice, wrote the songs, and helped produce the Netflix animated feature “Vivo.” He wrote the songs and helped write the script for the Disney animated feature “Encanto.” He directed and helped produce the Netflix musical “tick, tick … BOOM!,” starring Andrew Garfield. Oh, and while we’re at it, Garfield starred in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

Marvelettes

Awkwafina (left) and Simu Liu in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." Marvel Studios via AP

The record for feature films based on Marvel Comics released in a year is five. It was set in 2018 (“Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Deadpool 2,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” and “Venom”). This year the record gets tied: “Black Widow,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” “Eternals,” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Scarlett Johansson (left) and Florence Pugh in "Black Widow." Jay Maidment/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP

Making a cameo in that last one is Benedict Cumberbatch, as Doctor Strange. It’s his fourth 2021 release, preceded by “The Courier,” “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” and “The Power of the Dog.”

Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Courier." Liam Daniel/Roadside Attractions via AP

FINALE: FADE TO BLACK (AND WHITE)

Tessa Thompson in a scene from "Passing." Netflix via AP

Maybe the most unusual thing about 2021 has been the number of features in black and white: “Malcolm & Marie,” “Gunda,” “Passing,” “C’mon C’mon,” “Belfast,” “El Planeta,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” segments of “The French Dispatch” and “Being the Ricardos,” and even, briefly, “House of Gucci.” So maybe in 2022 Miranda will be involved in a Marvel movie shot in black and white?

From left: Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Jude Hill, and Lewis McAskie in "Belfast." Rob Youngson/Focus Features via AP





