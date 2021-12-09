A year of two-fers — and even a few more-fers

A movie year is an arbitrary thing. Why a particular title gets released this year instead of next can be a matter of sheer happenstance. Someone gets sick? The release date changes. A similar title gets announced? The release date changes. A pandemic occurs? Everything changes.
From that arbitrariness, all sorts of odd similarities and parallels and whatnot can emerge. Because of the pandemic, 2021 has seen even more such than usual. There have been movie two-fers, three-fers, a few four-fers, and even a pair of five-fers.
DOUBLE FEATURES
Dual “Duel”
Ridley Scott turned 84 last month. Maybe he figured he has something to prove? He directed two very different features that came out this year: “The Last Duel” and “House of Gucci.” Adam Driver starred in both, as well as in “Annette.” The three other stars of “Duel” also starred in other films this year: Jodie Comer, in “Free Guy”; Ben Affleck, in “The Tender Bar,” which opens Dec. 22; and Matt Damon, in “Stillwater.” Which brings us back to Scott: Damon’s costar, Claire Cottin, appears in, yes, “House of Gucci.”
Dual Denzel
Starring in the title role in “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Denzel Washington has also directed “A Journal for Jordan.” Both open Christmas Day.
The Scottish Dispatch
Washington’s “Macbeth” costar, Frances McDormand, is in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch.” Among her many “Dispatch” costars are Léa Seydoux, who’s also James Bond’s love interest in “No Time to Die”; Bill Murray, who makes an inevitable appearance in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” Tilda Swinton’s in three movies, the others being “The Human Voice” and “The Souvenir Part II.”
Man on horseback
Idris Elba got to saddle up twice, both times on Netflix: with “Concrete Cowboy,” in modern-day Philadelphia, and “The Harder They Fall,” in a particularly wild Wild West
Porcine dreams
This was an unusually full year for pigs onscreen — yes, that’s right, pigs, with Viktor Kossakovsky’s austere documentary “Gunda” and the Nicolas Cage-starring feature “Pig.”
Both sides of the law
In “The Many Saints of Newark,” Corey Stoll plays a Mafioso, Junior Soprano (yes, as in those Sopranos). In “West Side Story,” he plays a cop, Lieutenant Schrank. His “Saints” costar Jon Bernthal has a different relationship with the courts, playing a tennis coach, in “King Richard.”
“West Side Story” and her own
Rita Moreno appears in the musical (she’s in the 1961 original, too, winning a best-supporting actress Oscar) and this year also got her own documentary, “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It.” Oh, and she turns 90 on Dec. 11.
Family matters
Two movies featured a mother and daughter in real life playing a mother and daughter onscreen: Ale Ulman and Amalia Ulman, in “El Planeta,” and Tilda Swinton and Honor Swinton Byrne, in “The Souvenir Part II.” (The elder Swinton’s director in “The Human Voice,” Pedro Almodóvar, also directed “Parallel Mothers,” speaking of family matters, which opens Jan. 14.)
Family matters II
Both Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac, who play Ma and Pa Atreides, in “Dune,” also starred in another film this year: Ferguson in “Reminiscence,” and Isaac in “The Card Counter.” Isaac gets extra credit for providing Gomez’s voice in “The Addams Family 2″ and costarring in the HBO Max miniseries “Scenes From a Marriage.” (That was a remake of the Ingmar Bergman series/film, which figures in “Bergman Island.” That’s film’s costar, Vicky Krieps, also starred in “Old.”)
Family matters III
It’s true that there’s a famous uncle-niece movie, Hitchcock’s “Shadow of a Doubt.” But how many uncle-nephew movies have there been? This year has not one but two: “C’mon C’mon” came out last month, and “The Tender Bar.” Affleck’s very good as the uncle.
Family matters IV
Jake Gyllenhaal gets a serious workout as a cop under pressure, in “The Guilty.” His sister, Maggie, got a different kind of workout, directing her first feature, an adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel “The Lost Daughter.” She also wrote the screenplay. It opens Dec. 17 . Oh, and her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, appears in it.
Family matters V
Ron and Russell Mael, of the band Sparks, are the subject of Edgar Wright’s documentary “The Sparks Brothers.” They also wrote the script and music for “Annette.”
Wright on
In addition to “The Sparks Brothers,” Wright directed “Last Night in Soho.”
Petula Clark rules
In “Last Night,” Anya Taylor-Joy sings Clark’s biggest hit, “Downtown.” In “Red Notice,” Gal Gadot does, too. Taylor-Joy sings it better. In fairness to Gadot, Taylor-Joy isn’t torturing someone while she’s singing.
The Rock rules, too
Dwayne Johnson plays the person Gadot’s torturing. Don’t worry, he’s OK. Johnson also starred in “Jungle Cruise.” His costar, Emily Blunt, also starred in “A Quiet Place Part II.” Jesse Plemons plays the bad guy in “Jungle Cruise.” He’s also in “Antlers” and “The Power of the Dog.” He and Swinton aren’t the only actors to be in a trio of 2021 releases.
TRIPLE FEATURES
Don’t dispatch ‘Dune’
What is it about Timothée Chalamet and movies with “D” words in the title? This year he’s been a dud in “Dune,” delightful in “French Dispatch,” and ditto in “Don’t Look Up.” His “Dune” costar Zendaya is also in three movies this year, the others being “Malcolm & Marie” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which opens Dec. 17.
Three guy
Ryan Reynolds has also had a three-fer 2021: “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” “Free Guy,” and “Red Notice,” in which he does not sing “Downtown.”
QUADRUPLE FEATURE
House of Hayek
Add Salma Hayek to the “House of Gucci” roster. She was in three other movies this year: “Bliss,” “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” and “Eternals.” (A fellow eternal, Angelina Jolie, starred in two movies this year, the other being “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” Bernthal was in that one, too, so add him to the three-fer list.
QUINTUPLE FEATURES
Linsanity
When does Lin-Manuel Miranda sleep? He’s an executive producer of the Rita Moreno documentary. He acts in and helped produce the adaptation of his Broadway musical “In the Heights.” He provides a voice, wrote the songs, and helped produce the Netflix animated feature “Vivo.” He wrote the songs and helped write the script for the Disney animated feature “Encanto.” He directed and helped produce the Netflix musical “tick, tick … BOOM!,” starring Andrew Garfield. Oh, and while we’re at it, Garfield starred in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”
Marvelettes
The record for feature films based on Marvel Comics released in a year is five. It was set in 2018 (“Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Deadpool 2,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” and “Venom”). This year the record gets tied: “Black Widow,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” “Eternals,” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
Making a cameo in that last one is Benedict Cumberbatch, as Doctor Strange. It’s his fourth 2021 release, preceded by “The Courier,” “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” and “The Power of the Dog.”
FINALE: FADE TO BLACK (AND WHITE)
Maybe the most unusual thing about 2021 has been the number of features in black and white: “Malcolm & Marie,” “Gunda,” “Passing,” “C’mon C’mon,” “Belfast,” “El Planeta,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” segments of “The French Dispatch” and “Being the Ricardos,” and even, briefly, “House of Gucci.” So maybe in 2022 Miranda will be involved in a Marvel movie shot in black and white?
