Burlington software CEO is latest tech exec to quit

Shares of Everbridge, which have already lost 23 percent so far this year, plummeted another 21 percent in after-hours trading after Meredith’s departure was disclosed.

The Burlington-based company did not give a reason for Meredith’s sudden departure but said it was not related to “to any matter regarding the Company’s financial condition, reported financial results, internal controls or disclosure controls and procedures.” A spokesman for the company declined to comment further.

Everbridge, which makes software to help companies respond to emergency events, said late Thursday that its chief executive, David Meredith, has resigned, effective Jan. 30, 2022.

Chief financial officer Patrick Brickley and chief revenue officer Vernon Irvin will take over as co-CEOs, the company said. The board is already looking for a permanent replacement and will consider both internal and external candidates, Everbridge said.

Meredith, 50, joined Everbridge in June 2019 as CEO from Rackspace, where he was chief operating officer.

Everbridge’s software is used by more than 6,000 customers to monitor and respond to safety threats, ranging from extreme weather to terrorist incidents, and send out rapid messages to affected employees. The company went public in 2016.

Meredith’s resignation follows a handful of other departures of top tech executives in the area.

Last month, John Van Siclen, the longtime boss at Waltham software services firm Dynatrace, and Stephen Kaufer, the even longer-serving CEO and cofounder of Tripadvisor in Needham, said they would step down at the end of the year. Jeff Ray, the chief executive of Boston video-tech company Brightcove, said this fall that he would retire at the end of 2022. And over the summer, HubSpot CEO and cofounder Brian Halligan said he would shift from chief executive to chairman of the board.





