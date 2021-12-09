Do I need to see him again for closure?

Q. I had this massive crush on (or was In love with) this guy for four years in high school. I never told him, but I suspected he knew.

It’s your turn. What love and relationship question has been on your mind? Send it to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form .

After graduation, it was hard to get over him, but I did. But when I saw him on social media or things like that, I just followed along, hoping he was OK.

This weekend I saw him at a bar. I was so nervous when I saw him because when COVID hit and lockdown happened, I started working on myself and I promised myself I would tell him how I felt back in high school — so I could have closure.

Advertisement

I was kind of drunk. I saw him at that bar and we talked a little bit, and some feelings came back. I don’t remember much because of the alcohol, but my friend recorded some videos and pictures. We held hands and were very close, but I felt really vulnerable — and I feel like the feelings were not mutual. So I’m kind of back at the beginning of the situation.

It felt like a little bit of closure, but I kind of want to see him again to see how he reacts. Would that bring more closure?

HOW TO GET OVER IT

A. You say you promised yourself you’d tell him how you felt in high school — for closure. Well, it sounds like you did that, in actions if not words. You held hands and flirted, and did whatever else was in pictures and on video. He played along a little, but ... you’re saying it didn’t look mutual. Also, he hasn’t reached out since then (right?).

Advertisement

That’s your closure. He had the opportunity to start something with you, and he didn’t take any steps to make that happen. It’s disappointing, but now you know what’s what.

Yes, you could see him again and ask the very specific questions (“Do you have romantic feelings for me? Want to go on a date?”), but again, you already know what he’ll say — or what he should say, if he’s being honest. Let that be the end.

For the record, I don’t think you’re looking for closure; maybe that’s not the right word. I think you want some justification for hope — to be proven wrong. Or perhaps you want him to reject you in a way that hurts you enough to destroy your daydreams about him.

But you can let go of this on your own. Anyone who doesn’t show up for you is giving you a final answer. If he were your dream man, he would want you back.

Think about other crushes you’ve had over the years, even if it was someone far away, a celebrity, etc. Remember that this man isn’t everything. He’s just your high school crush. Say your own lines out loud: “I feel like the feelings were not mutual. So I’m kind of back at the beginning of the situation.”

Move on from there.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

You are most certainly not looking for closure. You’re looking to nurse a fantasy into reality. This is childish. Put this silliness behind you and live in the real world.

Advertisement

SEENITTOO





Forget this mess. Don’t try to get closure for things that happened in high school. Leaving high school is the closure. Just move forward knowing that this guy is not part of your future.

SUNALSORISES





I’d want to avoid this guy, not see him again. Embarrassment should be your closure. A few rare people can pull off seeming relatively normal while blackout drunk, but most can’t. Since you can’t remember what happened, I think you fall into the latter category. There’s so many other men in the world, focus on them. A crush is usually a one-sided fantasy. Someday you’ll meet a guy and know right away the attraction is mutual. Good luck.

LUPELOVE

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.