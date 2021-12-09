Nick Davis on ‘A Christmas Story,’ his love of the Cape and coffee, and cheering on family in Hawaii

Nick Davis grew up attending musicals and plays at Boston’s major stages and now the 24-year-old thespian from Needham will be performing on one. Davis, who lives just outside of Manhattan in Hoboken, N.J., is in the ensemble of the touring production of the much loved “A Christmas Story,” at the Boch Center-Wang Theatre through Dec. 19. “I’m jumping out of my boots with excitement to come to Boston,” said Davis on a recent phone call from Waterbury, Conn., where the production was in rehearsals prior to opening at that city’s Palace Theater. “I grew up going to shows at the Wang, the Colonial, the Boston Opera House . . . it hasn’t truly hit me yet that I’ll be there performing on the stage at the Wang Theatre for two weeks.” The stage production is based on the iconic 1983 movie of the same name. “I grew up watching the movie every single Christmas and of course I love it, but the musical sort of incorporates the best parts of the movie and adds another dimension,” Davis said. “It adds so much more heart, which I sometimes feel is missing in the movie. By the end of the show, all of us backstage are tearing up. The musical feels so much like a story about family and heart.” He called the set and costumes “breathtaking” and said “it’s just a wonderful spectacle where, even if you didn’t grow up watching the movie and don’t understand all of the references, you’re going to have a wonderful time.” Davis performed in regional theater in the New England area for most of his life before heading to Pennsylvania State University, where he earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in musical theater. We caught up with him to talk about all things travel.

The Cape. I often visit North Falmouth with my Boston friends. Every trip we start with coffee at the Daily Brew, head to Old Silver Beach, and finish off with dinner at the Chart Room. It’s become a Cape tradition for us every summer. An honorable mention is Provincetown. If you haven’t been, you have to go. So much to do, beautiful beaches, good restaurants, fun town to walk. And check out the Human Rights Campaign store.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

Coffee, coffee, coffee. … I have to try all the local places.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

Greece and Italy. I visited Spain and caught the travel bug. It was my first time in Europe and I fell in love. I had so much fun experiencing all of those “culture shock” moments in Europe. Businesses closing midday, eating dinner at 10:30 p.m., going in for a hug and getting a surprise kiss. I was in Madrid, Valencia, and Barcelona – each place was different. I did a lot of walking and even horseback riding in Rascafría – a beautiful town on the outskirts of Madrid. I had an interesting experience trying to order a small breakfast sandwich for myself at a restaurant alone in Valencia. My Spanish isn’t very good and I ended up with enough food for a party of six. I think the wait staff was wondering if I was planning on eating all of that myself. Greece intrigues me because of the history and the beauty – seeing photos of Santorini makes me want to jump on a plane. And Italy with its heritage of incredible artists, not to mention its cuisine! Growing up and working in theater exposed me to some great people and places, but rarely gave me a moment, or an opportunity, to travel outside of the country. I’m looking forward to lots in the future.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

My reusable water bottle. Anyone who knows me knows that I can’t go anywhere without my water bottle. Yes, I hydrate a lot.

Aisle or window?

As much as I love a good view, I have to choose the aisle seat. I drink so much water that I have to head to the bathroom every 30 minutes. And climbing over a sleeping stranger sitting next to you is usually very stressful.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

My dad is an Ironman triathlete and frequently competed in the world championships in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. It may not have been a vacation for him, but it was for me. I mean, any excuse to go to the beach. I was only 1 year old when I first went on a plane to Kona and my parents said I was awake the entire 12-hour flight from Boston. My parents should have known that I loved traveling then, since I was too excited to even nap. My older brother Lucas just started doing Ironman races, too . . . so I’m locked in for a lifetime of traveling to races. I just hope they are in warm climates.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

Did I mention three coffees per day? Also, lots of bubble tea.

Best travel tip?

Try new things, new foods, new drinks, new activities. And do your research. I love using travel blogs, Instagram, TikTok, etc. to find great local places to eat. As much as I love spontaneity, creating a plan beforehand usually guarantees a great time.

JULIET PENNINGTON