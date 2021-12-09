A stay-and-skate package in Newport, a museum of miniatures in Tucson, and a dash cam to go

Show off your best leaps and twirls on an outdoor ice rink — with views of the sea — at Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina, a 257-room seaside oasis nestled on a small island in Narragansett Bay. Available through March 31, the property’s Stay and Skate package provides a one-of-a-kind winter experience for guests, including unlimited skating with skate rentals on an enormous rink; and a $50 daily food and beverage credit for the new après-skate menu that features seasonal cocktails, light bites, and sweet treats. For a unique dining experience, enjoy your beverages and snacks while cozied up in a Winter Wonderland igloo. The skating rink is open to guests and the local community seven days a week with skate rentals available for all ages. Package rates from $285. 401-849-2600, www.gurneysresorts.com/newport/offers/stay-and-skate

Sunset over Bass Head Light in Maine's Acadia National Park. Handout/zakzeinert - stock.adobe.com

NEW TOURS IN MAINE AND VERMONT

Plan ahead for spring, summer, and fall tours in 2022 with Austin Adventures’ new Maine and Vermont itineraries. Choose among adult-only and family trips in Acadia Nation Park, where you can experience the best of Maine’s Atlantic coast by bike, foot, kayak, and sailboat. (Lobster rolls included!) Family departures are June 12-June 17; June 19-June 24; and Aug. 21-26. Rates from $3,998 adult, $3,608 children ages 7-12 sharing room with 2 adults (single supplement $680). Adult-only departures for ages 16+ are Aug. 28-Sept. 2; and Sept. 4-Sept. 9. Rates from $3,998 (single supplement $680). Adult travelers who are inspired by Vermont’s verdant countryside might consider the Green Mountains biking and hiking tour from Middlebury to Stowe. Guests discover Robert Frost’s farm, waterfalls, how cheese is made, and the secrets of maple syrup. Departures for ages 16+ are Sept. 18-Sept. 23; and Sept. 25-Sept. 30. Rates from $3,198 (single supplement $680). 800-575-1540, www.austinadventures.com

The rooms at Fleur Noire Hôtel in Palm Springs, Calif., feature walls papered in a print of classic garden flowers by wallpaper artist Ellie Cashman. Handout/zakzeinert - stock.adobe.com

NEW HOTEL BLOOMS IN PALM SPRINGS

Savvy travelers with an eye for artsy historic transformations will want to visit Fleur Noire Hôtel, the newest addition to the one-of-a-kind resorts debuting in Palm Springs, Calif. Built in the 1940s as Burket’s Trade Winds Hotel, the property has completely transformed its 21 casitas and suites, mixing original design elements with saltillo tile floors, sage-colored wainscoting and cabinetry, mid-century modern-inspired furnishings, and accent walls papered in a print of classic garden flowers by wallpaper artist Ellie Cashman. The floral theme continues outside with eye-catching hand-painted murals by renowned artist Ouize (Louise Jones née Chen). The hotel’s original swimming pool remains its centerpiece, and a new tree-lined common area creates a shaded setting for afternoon cocktails. It is located on the north end of Palm Canyon Drive in a revitalized neighborhood with new hotels, shops, and restaurants. Rates from $185. 206-488-2909, www.fleurnoirehotel.com

The Mini Time Museum of Miniatures in Tucson contains more than 15 scenes depicting holiday celebrations around the world and through time. zakzeinert - stock.adobe.com

MINIATURE MUSEUM AND WINE HOTEL IN TUCSON

Step into a Wee Winter Wonderland at the Mini Time Museum of Miniatures, a museum dedicated to preserving and advancing the art of miniatures in Tucson. Peek into more than 15 scenes depicting holiday celebrations around the world and through time, from Christmas at an Edwardian-era manor house to a Kwanza celebration at a Charlie’s Angels house to Shogatsu holidays at a Japanese family farmhouse, and more. (Through Jan. 9.) theminitimemachine.org/exhibitions/holidays-around-the-world-and-through-time

For human-size accommodations, check out The Citizen Hotel, billed as Tucson’s first wine hotel in partnership with local Sand-Reckoner Vineyards. The meticulously renovated building, once the home of Tucson’s first newspaper press over 100 years ago, now boasts 10 rooms with unique amenities and features, and a spacious 5,000-square-foot wine cellar — with basalt rock walls — for enjoying a wine tasting or wine dinner. In addition, guests can learn about the winemaking process via onsite barreling, or participate in a curated excursion to nearby wine country. Accepting reservations now for a January debut. Rates from $250. 520-335-5064, www.thecitizenhoteltucson.com

Vava's dash cam. Handout

DUAL VIEW SMART DASH CAM

The VAVA home technology brand — known for its baby monitors, home security cameras, laser TV, and more — takes to the road with its 2K Dual Dash Cam. Protect your car from theft, enjoy clear video playback, and snap a quick photo of your favorite road trip passengers with this cam that films both your vehicle’s interior and the road ahead. Features superior night vision, easy access with a mobile app for live viewing and social media sharing, built-in GPS, and 24-hour parking monitoring. In addition, the cam automatically records driving accidents and incidents, and locks the video for insurance claims. $200. 888-456-8468, www.vava.com/products/2k-front-and-1080p-cabin-dash-camera

