16-year-old girl struck by school bus in Springfield dies

By The Associated PressUpdated December 9, 2021, 51 minutes ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl struck by a school bus in Springfield has died, police said Thursday.

The girl was struck at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on State Street, a major thoroughfare in the city, near Dwight Street, according to a tweet from police department spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

The crash site is near the MassMutual Center sports arena.

The girl was taken to Baystate Medical Center with what police described as serious injuries where she died later Wednesday, Walsh said in a subsequent tweet on Thursday.

Her name was not made public.

It was the third deadly traffic accident involving a pedestrian on State Street in the past two months, WWLP-TV reported. Eight pedestrians have died in traffic accidents in the city this year, Masslive.com reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

