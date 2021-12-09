Advocates renew calls to make BPS schools safer following second attack at Henderson School

The pleas for Boston Public Schools to do more come just one month after a student allegedly struck the school’s principal knocked her unconscious during dismissal.

Boston teachers, staff, and city leaders are renewing their call for increased safety at city schools after a blind student allegedly was attacked in a bathroom at the Henderson Inclusion School in Dorchester last week.

Some point to record staffing shortages as among the reasons schools have been unable to prevent recent school violence, a problem districts across the country have grappled with this school year. As schools opened this fall after more than a year of disrupted learning and student isolation, Boston reported vacancies for critical positions across the district — everything from bus drivers to lunch monitors to teachers and classroom aides. Without crucial adults watching, supporting, and forming relationships with students, teachers and staff have said schools feel unstable this year.

“We’ve got some problems in BPS this year...and it’s related to a lack of resources and a lack of support,” said City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George. “We weren’t as prepared as we should have been.”

At the Henderson, Superintendent Brenda Cassellius promised staffing and mental health counseling after the principal was assaulted last month.

There was no adult monitoring the bathroom, according to a BPS spokesman, when a student is said to have attacked the student who is blind on Dec. 2. A union representing BPS clerical workers reported the incident in a letter to Mayor Michelle Wu this week, saying the student “was struck in the back of his head so hard causing him to be launched clear across the bathroom as he smashed the front of his head into a wall.”

“Any incident of this kind in our schools is unacceptable,” said a spokesperson for Mayor Michelle Wu by e-mail. “The Mayor will work with students, staff and leadership to ensure our institutions of learning are healthy, safe and supportive.”

The incident has heightened concerns among some parents and staff at the school, where principal Patricia M. Lampron is still on leave after being assaulted by a teenage girl on Nov. 3. The Henderson Upper School student punched Lampron in the head, knocking her to the ground and sending her to the hospital. The district doesn’t have a timeline for when Lampron may return to campus.

“I am constantly second guessing myself on whether I made the right decision to send [my daughter] to school, every single day, because I fear for her safety,” Henderson Inclusion Upper School parent Michelle Mullaly wrote this week in an e-mail to Boston city councilors.

Despite these high profile incidents, education advocates say they don’t have a clear picture of whether there has been an uptick in violence within BPS schools.

Data obtained Thursday by the Globe under an open records request show a decrease in assaults and fights this fall compared to before the pandemic. Boston Public Schools reported 501 assaults and fights from September through Nov. 5, the most recent dates available, down from 852 incidents during the same period in the 2019-2020 school year.

The paper’s repeated requests for the data was made five weeks prior, on Oct. 25, and district press officers said Thursday the Globe would need to put in a new request to get any incidents that occurred after Nov. 5 and could not provide the new information Thursday.

Some educators and city leaders are questioning the accuracy of the district’s data. Given the lack of staffing and increased stress in schools this year, Boston Teachers Union vice president Erik Berg wondered whether some teachers and principals have been too overwhelmed to file the paperwork to report student incidents.

“There’s clearly more emotional turmoil in our schools and in our classrooms this year,” said Berg.

Essaibi George also worries many incidents are going unreported. “It’s difficult to respond when we don’t have a full picture of what’s going on,” she said.

Both Essaibi George and the teachers union are calling for the district to increase staffing. The union has proposed using federal relief money to increase wages for teachers aides and substitutes, to attract more job applicants. The union, in a bulletin it sent last month, also called for giving students more breaks during the day and pausing any new staff initiatives that would add additional responsibilities.

School leaders say they are trying to hire for 400 open positions in the district, and last month began sending a roster of 50 central office staff to substitute teach in schools.

“We’re hyper-focused on filling those positions and recognize that teachers and staff are overstretched,” said Jonathan Palumbo, Chief of Communications for Boston Public Schools.

The union representing clerical workers across the district, who are often the staff members who greet and parents and other visitors at a school, has been focused on tightening surveillance of students and others entering buildings. The union has been asking the district to repair and restore security cameras and metal detectors at the Henderson, which “haven’t been operational at the Henderson for two years,” said Tom McKeever, president of the SEIU local 888.

If safety isn’t addressed at the Henderson and other schools, some city leaders worry parents will leave the district. Newly elected Boston City Councilor Erin Murphy, a former Boston Public Schools teacher, said parents were alarmed after the assault on Lampron and started looking into local parochial schools. She hasn’t known what to tell them, whether there’s a real spike in violence in the district.

